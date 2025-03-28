Clemson Athletes Announce New Partnership, Highlighting Personal Style in Sports
The Clemson Tigers are celebrating 50 years of women's athletics and have released details of a new partnership between 11 of the most successful Tigers in the game. No Rivals, a well-known, premier hat brand will strive to elevate the student-athletes to the best of their abilities.
No Rivals will enhance the name, image and likeness of these student-athletes while also shining a light on these leading women.
11 different programs are being represented by 11 different women, and Clemson is emphasizing the importance of honoring those that came before them and those that will follow. With this partnership, each Tiger will showcase their unique fashion.
The full NIL roster is as follows:
Brie Clark - Gymnastics
Brook Nowicki - Rowing
Ella Johnson - Soccer
Hannah Kohn - Basketball
Kayla Macleod - Lacrosse
Macey Cintron - Softball
Maddie Dinneen - Track and Field
Mackenzie Steele - Cross Country
Melena Barrientos - Golf
Mia Moore - Volleyball
Ria Bhakta - Tennis
The high-performing women will also honor the Clemson tradition and stand as proud examples of their university.
No Rivals produces headwear worthy to represent all that the Tigers stand for. The student-athletes will also be able to showcase their personalities and values off the field with this new NIL deal. Co-Founder of No Rivals Nick Hight gave his comment and support of the partnership, recognizing the cohesion between these instituions.
“Partnering with these incredible female athletes to celebrate 50 years of Clemson women’s sports aligns perfectly with our mission," says Hight. "Their dedication to their craft, their school, and their personal style is what No Rivals is all about.”
Individuality is nothing to overlook, even on a team sport. No Rivals was sure to show off every athlete in their own unique way. Beyond the court, many lady Tigers have paved their own paths in life, becoming more than influential student-athletes. That is the continued goal for Clemson: make an impact beyond sports.
The Tigers launched an entire campaign for Women's athletics at the start of the 2024-25 season, and have based the whole celebration on the phrase "She will Triumph."
Adding the collaboration with No Rivals lets the athletes honor their own personal legacies. The women will be active on social media to promote the custom hats. They will also give fans a glimpse into their day-to-day lives in Clemson, highlighting strength and dedication.
Women's athletics are thriving and No Rivals recognizes the impact that reliable fashion can have on such an industry.