Clemson Tigers Eliminated from ACC Tournament in OT Loss to Louisville
The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team did everything possible to avenge their regular-season loss to the Louisville Cardinals, but still lost, 70-68, in overtime in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
The Tigers (14-17) are done for the season, barring an invitation to either the WBIT or the WNIT, something coach Shawn Poppie said he was open to during a pre-ACC press conference earlier this week.
In what was a tight game throughout, the Cardinals grabbed the lead for good with 38 seconds left after two free throws from Mackenly Randolph, giving Louisville a 68-67 lead.
After Clemson’s Raven Thompson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession, the Tigers fouled Taijanna Roberts, and she made two more free throws with five seconds left to push the lead to three points.
Clemson’s Loyal McQueen made a free throw with one second left to cut the lead to two.
Hannah Kohn came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Clemson. Three Tigers ended up with 12 points each — McQueen, Mia Moore and Raven Thompson. Moore also had six rebounds, while McQueen had six assists and two steals. Thompson also had four rebounds.
Ja’Le Williams and Tajian Roberts led Louisville with 16 points each. Both also had double doubles, as Williams had 12 rebounds and Roberts had 10 points. Randolph had 11 points and Olivia Cochran added 10 points.
ACC 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament
March 5-9, 2025
First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.
(All Times ET)
Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)
Game 1: No. 12 Boston College 76, No. 13 Syracuse 73
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia 64, No. 15 Pitt 50
Game 3: No. 14 Clemson 63, No. 11 Stanford 46
Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)
Game 4: No. 5 North Carolina 78, No. 12 Boston College 71
Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech 72, No. 8 Virginia Tech 57
Game 6: No. 7 California 75, No. 10 Virginia 58
Game 7: No. 6 Louisville 70, No. 14 Clemson 68 (OT)
Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8: No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Game 9: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 7 California vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Game 11: No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)
Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon
Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 9 (Championship)
Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.