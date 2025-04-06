Clemson Women’s Basketball Lands Latest Transfer Star From ACC Rival
So far, the Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team has taken in more transfers through the portal than they’ve lost.
Before the weekend, the Tigers reportedly landed a third transfer in former Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds, per On3.com.
Per WBBblog.com, she joins Rachael Rose of the Wofford Terriers and Rusne Augustinaite of Georgia Tech as new players for the Tigers in 2025-26. On3.com’s women’s transfer portal tracker lists one Clemson player in the portal, sophomore guard Bella Ranallo.
The 6-foot-2 Hinds was a redshirt senior last season for the Demon Deacons. After not playing in 2023-24 due to injury, she was the only Wake Forest player to participate in every game last campaign.
She scored a career-high 9.3 points per game and shot 51.5% from the floor. She led the Demon Deacons with 5.6 rebounds per game.
Before her injury, she played three additional seasons with Wake Forest, as she started her collegiate career in 2020-21. She’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Douglasville, Ga., product was a 1,000-point scorer and rebounder in her high school career at Lithia Springs.
Hinds should have an impact on the frontcourt while Rose, who committed earlier this week, should have a significant impact on the backcourt.
Rose only played six games last season due to injury but had her best games against ACC schools. Before that, in 2023-24, she led the SoCon in scoring (22.3 points per game), points (670), assist/turnover ratio (2.26), assists (163), assists per game (5.4), free throw percentage (87.0) and steals per game (2.13). She was also seventh in the country in scoring average.
During that campaign, she also set single-season program records for points, free throw percentage and assists. She was also a 40% 3-point shooter. At season’s end, she was named SoCon player of the year for the second straight season.
In 2022-23, she led the Terriers to the regular season Southern Conference championship, which was the first for Wofford in any women’s sport.
That season she led the Terriers in scoring (550 points, 17.2 per game), shooting percentage (.513), three-point percentage (.413), rebounding (182, 5.7 per game), assists (133, 4.2 per game) and minutes (1,097, 34:16 per game). She helped the Terriers to an invitation in the WNIT.
The Tigers went 14-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC action in his first season. The campaign ended with a second-round loss in the ACC Tournament. Poppie had hoped the Tigers might manage an invitation to the WBIT or the WNIT, but an invitation was not extended.