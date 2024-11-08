Clemson Coach Aims for Program Reestablishment
In his debut season for the Clemson Lady Tigers, Shawn Poppie is looking to reinvent Clemson's program; bringing in some wins for South Carolina's forgotten team.
Clemson parted ways with previous head coach Amanda Butler after her reign only produced one NCAA tournament appearance during her first year (2018). After a somewhat disappointing 2023-24 season with an overall record of 12-19, Clemson is looking to climb back up within the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Poppie's resume boasts well for the Clemson program, bringing with him six seasons of experience from Virginia Tech and two seasons from Chattanooga. His time at Virginia Tech was as an assistant coach, but things turned around for him at Chattanooga.
At Tennessee, Poppie was able to secure two Southern Conference titles with an overwhelming record of 48-18. Poppie is looking to raise up the Tigers in this same way, building a sturdy foundation for the program.
In a state with multiple domineering college athletic programs, Poppie has his work cut out for him to make Clemson stand out. Reeling from a rather disappointing season, Poppie's team may have a chance to turn things around.
With their season opener already behind them, the Lady Tigers have found themselves in the win column, a promising start in Poppie's favor. In their win against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, Clemson showed major growth with shots in the paint, averaging 40% FG. The Tigers have a long way to grow, however as they sit among high performing teams within their conference.
At least six teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference are ranked within the NCAAW, so Clemson definitely has their work cut out for them.
Their first conference matchup will be against NC State on Dec. 29, giving them plenty of time to refine their game ahead of conference play. Poppie being no stranger to southern sports gives Clemson their first edge in years.
Ahead of conference play, Clemson will also look to capitalize on some out-of-conference rivalries. Poppie has made it known that he wants Clemson's program to be just as successful as South Carolina's Gamecocks. Going head to head with last year's NCAAW Champions will give the Lady Tigers a good taste of the standard that they must rise to.
Coach Dawn Staley (South Carolina) is a sizable opponent for Poppie, regardless of the players she lost to the WNBA. With the 2023-24 season just being her third title, there are no signs that she will be slowing down.
Clemson will enter the 2024-25 season as the ACC underdog, but Coach Poppie has major aspirations for the program.