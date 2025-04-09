Clemson Women's Basketball Secures Another Player From Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers women's basketball team has had quite a bit of luck within the transfer portal so far.
After landing Demeara Hinds from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons just a few short days ago, the Tigers have secured yet another commitment.
This time, their newest addition is making the transition from the DePaul Blue Demons.
Junior guard Taylor Johnson-Matthews officially committed to Clemson, per Talia Goodman of On3. Looking at her previous collegiate years, hopes are high for her success with the Tigers.
Johnson-Matthews' commitment marks yet another major transfer in approximately one week for head coach Shawn Poppie.
Joining the program alongside Johnson-Matthews is Rachael Rose of the Wofford Terriers and Rusne Augustinaite of Georgia Tech, both of whom could also become difference makers for the team.
During her last season with DePaul, Johnson-Matthews averaged 14.5 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
While a sophomore with Pearl River Community College, she was the leading scorer in the MACCC after posting an impressive average of 18.2 points per game. Adding to her list of accolades, she also earned MACCC Player of the Year and was First Team All-Conference.
Joining the Tigers' program will take some serious adjusting on Johnson-Matthews' end, but returning players also need to adapt to new additions on the court. A successful team has flow and connection throughout a game and that can take a while to build up.
Although Clemson has been experiencing success with the portal lately, they must keep up the momentum and begin working toward their upcoming campaign.
The Tigers' most recent season left them 14-17 overall and 6-12 in the ACC.
With so many star players now entering the program, this could be the season for Clemson to boost their standings.
The transfer portal isn't closed just yet — the portal remains active throughout most of April so there's still plenty of time for players to continue shaking things up for better or for worse. Many are hungry for fresh opportunity and new experiences.
As of right now, the women's basketball team appears to be in a good spot.
They haven't lost a ton of players and they've been bringing in some natural talent that can only progress from here.
Time will tell if 2025-26 will be the year of success for the Tigers.
Hopes are held high, but as mentioned, uncertainly still looms for many programs across the country with the portal being available.