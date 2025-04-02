Former Clemson Forward Commits to New Home After Entering Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers have been shaking things up in the transfer portal lately.
Their most recent loss was center Christian Reeves who entered the portal on Monday. The Tigers have also lost several other players including Asa Thomas, Del Jones, and Jake Heidbreder, all of whom remain in the portal.
One of the first players to enter on March 24 was forward Chauncey Wiggins. After scoping out options, Wiggins finally found his next collegiate home, making him the first of the Clemson men's basketball players to commit.
Now joining the Florida State Seminoles, Wiggins will be playing under the leadership of head coach Luke Loucks.
Wiggins, a 6-foot-11 athlete, played three seasons with the Tigers where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.
His 2024-25 campaign was his best yet after averaging 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game — a drastic increase from his performances during the previous two seasons as he only averaged a high of 5.4 points.
Each campaign, he has demonstrated his ability to grow and and adapt as a player which makes him a valuable addition to any team.
"Just the coaching staff," Wiggins said in regard to what helped him make his decision, per Chris Nee of 247Sports. "They've all coached at a very high level and in the NBA. They've all been around great players like [Steph] Curry, KD [Kevin Durant], De'Aaron Fox, so just the coaching staff and then it was also about the players that they are going to bring in, too."
"Just the development part," he continued. "He has helped develop very good NBA players that are making millions right now in the league. Really just that development piece. Him telling me how he can help me get better and move on to the next level."
It's evident that Wiggins has his eyes set on the future and what he hopes to achieve in his basketball career, collegiate and beyond.
The star junior appears to be hopeful for what's to come. For now, the goal is to find his footing with his new team and start working toward the upcoming season on the court.
With Clemson players dabbling in the portal, things are up in the air for the program, but not for long.
Having Wiggins leave Clemson is a hit to the Tigers and the team's potential, but just as some players are leaving, others are planning to join the program.
They have three eager signees who are expected to come on and help the team achieve success.