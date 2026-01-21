Biggest Questions Facing Colorado Women’s Basketball in Big 12 Play

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has reached a defining point in its Big 12 schedule, where strong individual performances and marquee wins are being offset by frustrating inconsistencies. At 12–7 overall and 3–4 in conference play, Colorado currently sits 10th in the Big 12, searching for stability as the second half of the season unfolds.

That inconsistency was on full display Sunday, Jan. 18, when Colorado dropped a 74–68 road decision to UCF. The Knights entered the game ranked below CU in the conference standings, making the loss a concerning setback as Colorado prepares to host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 1 p.m. MT.

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne looks on during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

A Pattern Emerging in Conference Play

Colorado’s uneven Big 12 results have made projecting outcomes increasingly difficult. The Buffaloes have shown they can compete with high-level opponents, but sustaining momentum from one game to the next has proven elusive.

Just days before the UCF loss, Colorado delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, defeating No. 19 Iowa State 68–62 at home. That win suggested the Buffaloes were turning a corner, yet the follow-up loss highlighted a recurring theme: progress has not consistently carried over.

While Iowa State is nationally ranked, the Cyclones currently sit at 2–5 in conference play, adding context to what initially appeared to be a program-defining victory.

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Sydney Harris (25) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes's forward Erin Powell (4) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zyanna Walker Leading, But Support Is Needed

Guard Zyanna Walker has been one of Colorado’s most reliable contributors in conference action. She is averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, often providing energy on both ends of the floor.

However, Big 12 success rarely comes through individual effort alone. Colorado’s recent losses have revealed the need for more balanced scoring, consistent defensive execution, and improved late-game decision-making. When Walker is contained or forced into tough shots, offensive rhythm has been difficult to maintain.

Evaluating the Gap Between Potential and Results

The challenge facing Colorado is not a lack of talent, but translating that talent into predictable outcomes. Defensive lapses, scoring droughts, and uneven tempo control have all surfaced at different points during conference play.

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) shoots a free throw against the TCU Horned Frogs during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Against UCF, Colorado struggled to maintain control in key stretches, allowing momentum swings that proved costly. Those moments have become decisive in close Big 12 games, where margins are thin and execution is paramount.

Oklahoma State Looms as a Measuring Stick

The upcoming matchup against Oklahoma State presents another opportunity to reveal where Colorado truly stands. The Cowgirls enter at 16–4 overall, offering a high-level test against a team trending in the opposite direction.

For Colorado, consistency, not flashes of brilliance, will determine its postseason outlook. With conference standings tightening, how the Buffaloes respond after the UCF loss may ultimately define their Big 12 trajectory.

Colorado and Oklahoma State will tip off at 1 p.m. MT from Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, Jan. 25.

