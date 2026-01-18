One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has been defined by losses to the transfer portal, but there is still plenty for fans to be optimistic about in Boulder. Despite the departures, coach Deion Sanders and his staff overhauled more than half the roster heading into next season. The biggest takeaway from Colorado's transfer class is the scale of the changes.

This was not just a quick reset. Sanders used the turnover as an opportunity to lay a foundation for the future, bringing in players with multiple years of eligibility who fit the program's long-term vision.

That youth will be central to Colorado’s growth moving forward. The top offseason additions include former Tennessee safety Boo Carter, Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and South Dakota State slot receiver Danny Scudero, each addressing key needs.

Each fills a need while also offering upside beyond just one season. After losing key contributors, Colorado was left with obvious holes across the roster, putting pressure on the staff to respond quickly.

Youth-First Approach Looks To Redefine Colorado Football

Rather than chasing short-term fixes, the Buffaloes appear to be embracing a full reset, prioritizing development, depth, and sustainability. If the plan works, this offseason could be remembered not just for who left but also for how Colorado reshaped its future.

The Buffaloes’ offseason has been a rollercoaster, but the biggest story is how much the roster has changed. Sanders and his staff aren’t just thinking about next season, but they’re actually trying to build something that lasts.

The Buffaloes added 40 players from the transfer portal, bringing the roster to 76 scholarship athletes. Instead of patching holes, they focused on younger players who can grow with the program.

Quarterback Julian Lewis, a former five-star recruit, enters his redshirt freshman season as the team’s leader. He could start for the next three years and give the program some stability at the most important position.

This year was about more than just adding players. It was about reshaping the team from the ground up. With so many young players who have multiple years to play, Colorado is hoping this approach gives them a solid foundation instead of just a short-term fix.

Inability to Keep Talented Players In Colorado Is Concerning

As strong as the Buffaloes’ offseason has been, it’s been overshadowed by the amount of talent Sanders and his staff have lost. Losing star tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, and safety Tawfiq Byard is a major blow and raises real questions about retention.

Sanders has built a reputation as an elite recruiter and talent evaluator, but the inability to keep his young players in Boulder is concerning. Players should want to join Colorado and play for Sanders—not look elsewhere for bigger programs.

That’s the issue Sanders faces right now. The fact that top-tier talent is leaving poses a genuine problem for a program trying to compete in a winnable Big 12.

The most significant loss is five-star lineman Jordan Seaton, the highest-rated recruit under Sanders. Seaton is in the same tier as Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, whose jersey is retired at Folsom Field and who became a top NFL Draft pick.

Seaton’s departure isn’t just a roster loss, but it’s a signal that even Sanders’ top recruits aren’t guaranteed to stay. Unless Colorado finds a way to hold onto its talent, the program’s potential in the Big 12 could be severely limited, no matter how strong the offseason additions look on paper.