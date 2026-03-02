Colorado Buffaloes Women's Basketball's Biggest Keys in the Big 12 Tournament

The women’s basketball Big 12 regular season has come to a close, which has set the conference tournament bracket. The tournament will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 4-8 at the T-Mobile Center.

The Colorado Buffaloes are ready to make a run, which should help their case for the NCAA Tournament.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado head coach JR Payne speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

With the standings locked, the Colorado Buffaloes sit at the sixth seed and await the first-round winner of UCF versus Kansas.

Just like that, the #Big12WBB regular season comes to a close... but the best is yet to come.



Ladies and gentlemen: the OFFICIAL 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket 👀 pic.twitter.com/VI7njw8a8L — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 1, 2026

During the 2025-2026 season, the Buffaloes went 20-10 overall and had a conference record of 11-7. This was a solid performance for Colorado, and there is a good chance they could make a run in the Big 12 tournament and make it to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, the Buffaloes have been able to pull off several ranked wins. This includes home wins against 19th-ranked Iowa State, 14th-ranked TCU, and 20th-ranked Texas Tech. An ability to pull off these wins shows the team’s ability, but there is still work to be done to finish the season.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Coloradoís Jade Masogayo speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Top Performers

Heading into the Big 12 Tournament, Colorado has its sights on making a run and attempting to get off the bubble when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. That starts with leaning on its best players and having them perform to their level.

The Buffaloes have three clear leaders on the offensive side. Guard Desiree Wooten leads the team with 13.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Behind Wooten is forward Jade Masogayo, who averages 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The final player averaging double figures is guard Zyanna Walker, who averages 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Colorado is a team that works well together with an additional four other players, averaging at least five points per game.

On the defensive side, the Buffaloes get solid pressure on the perimeter, which leads to several players consistently getting steals.

This includes Walker, who leads the team with 2.2 steals per game, guard Kennedy Sanders, averaging 1.9 steals, Wooten, averaging 1.8 steals, Analle Dutat, who averages 1.8 steals and leads the team in rebounding with 8.1 rebounds per game, and Masogayo with 1.0 steals.

Colorado has been successful this season and definitely can make a run in the Big 12 and have a chance to get into March Madness. All that matters now is performing and consistently finding wins this late in the season.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) holds the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Performance Against Big 12 Opponents

With a matchup with UCF or Kansas looming, it is time to see how Colorado performed against both teams this season.

The Buffaloes played UCF on the road and lost a close game 74-68. The key margins Colorado must improve against the Knights are three-point shooting, free-throw shooting, and rebounding.

The Buffaloes were minus six in the three-point battle in that matchup. Additionally, Colorado went 13-21 from the free-throw line, which left several points on the board that could have made the difference.

Lastly, the Buffaloes were out-rebounded 41-34. If Colorado can clean these areas up, that should help the Buffaloes to change the outcome this time against UCF.

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Buffaloes picked up an overtime win on the road, 69-66. Even during a win, Colorado must improve a few key areas against the Jayhawks.

In this matchup, Colorado also struggled from the free-throw line as they went 27-39. An inability to make free throws may put the Buffaloes in a very tight spot.

The other crucial area Colorado must improve on is turnovers. The Buffaloes had 22 turnovers in that game and allowed 14 points off turnovers. If the Buffaloes can play a lot cleaner and at least cut out half the turnovers, they should be in a great spot to repeat this result and move on in the tournament if Kansas is their opponent.

Colorado will be awaiting the winner of UCF and Kansas to start their journey in the Big 12 tournament. While there have been some disappointing losses recently, the Buffaloes have an opportunity to bounce back and control the narrative from here on out.