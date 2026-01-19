Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

M. Night Shyamalan would be proud.

In a transfer portal plot twist, former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden has signed with the Colorado Buffaloes. It's a beneficial move for both sides, albeit a surprising one considering a recent social media exchange between him and his cousin, former Buffs star tackle Jordan Seaton.

Jayvon McFadden Signs With Colorado

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) stretches during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 17, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFadden was a coveted class of 2025 four-star recruit before riding the bench last season with Ohio State. 247Sports Composite ranked him 24th among interior offensive linemen and as the 11th-best prospect from the state of Maryland. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where he attended Riverdale Baptist, a high school with an enrollment of less than 300.

Colorado offered McFadden late in his recruiting cycle, during which he garnered interest from Penn State, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and many others. Listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds, he spent time at both guard and tackle throughout high school, though his primary position was left guard.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Upon entering the portal on Jan. 7, his cousin and then-Buff Seaton left a message on social media inviting him to play together. It sparked theories that McFadden would join Colorado, though Seaton never specified which team he meant.

Nothing materialized until Seaton himself shockingly hit the portal. Moments after, McFadden quoted the aforementioned post and expressed his desire to play with his cousin wherever he'd land. It caught intense ire from fans of the Buffaloes, understandable considering the timing.

Seaton remains uncommitted and is visiting with premier programs such as LSU, Miami, Oregon and Texas, but it appears McFadden had a change of heart. He'll play under coach Deion Sanders with four years of eligibility as a high-upside piece for the future.

Does it mean Seaton will come back? Likely not, but it's an intriguing move to say the least. It also could indicate that the former five-star's transfer was less about Colorado and more about lucrative inquiries from other teams.

How Jayvon McFadden Fits Into Colorado's Offensive Line

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

All things considered, McFadden should fit Colorado's timeline well in terms of his position group. The Buffs' interior offensive line has a fascinating outlook, bringing a mix of lauded youth and proven experience into 2026.

McFadden is the seventh offensive lineman to join the Buffaloes this transfer portal cycle, 43rd overall. He's the third to play most of his career thus far on the interior, as Colorado has also brought in former Sacramento State guard Jose Soto and Lafayette center/guard Sean Kinney.

Soto started 11 games last season at right guard and didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit during conference play. Kinney had the lowest allowed pressure rate in the FCS at 1.1 percent and earned All-Patriot League honors.

The returners should also compete, as Yahya Attia performed well over three starts (10 appearances) at guard and in jumbo packages last season with additional experience at center. Chauncey Gooden stands at 6-foot-3, 380 pounds and was recruited as the 12th-best offensive lineman in the nation.

Colorado is also hoping to get back Zarian McGill and Kareem Harden for next fall. McGill started at center as the offensive line's best performer besides Seaton last year. Harden is a versatile veteran of the Coach Prime era with 14 starts and 36 appearances over three seasons in Boulder.