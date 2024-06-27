Utah Jazz select Cody Williams with No. 10 pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Cody Williams was taken by the Utah with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
The highly touted draft prospect arrived in Boulder as the highest-ranked recruit in Colorado history. He was became a five-star after boosting his game in his final two years in high school and was a force on the EYBL circuit. The Gilbert, Arizona native was named a McDonald’s All-American and many considering him the top overall pick midway through the season.
Williams' brother, Jalen, became a successful story in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both brothers have distinct playing styles with Cody standing 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan The intrigue for Cody's potential is partly due to Jalen's accomplishments.
Williams chose Colorado because they were the first major program to recruit him and Tad Boyle has strong ties to the NBA. Colorado's coaching staff expected to develop Williams' skills, but as fate would have it, his demand to enter the draft was high. Many mocks projected him a near-certain lottery pick and the rest is history.
During his freshman year, Williams was productive when healthy, behind KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva leading the show. He played intelligent basketball with flashes of greatness. He made open shots and excelled in transition, along with contributing defensively. Although he faced growing pains and an ankle injury that affected his explosiveness, his potential remained evident. His touch around the basket is impressive, featuring finger rolls, Eurosteps, floaters, and two-handed dunks. He shot over 40% from three-point range, though his jumper remains a work in progress.
However, Williams struggles with absorbing contact and maintaining momentum when driving. He has difficulty creating space and defending stronger opponents. His jump shot also poses concerns, with a low set point and lack of confidence in taking contested shots or shooting off the dribble.
Despite these issues, Williams' shot has improved since the U19 World Cup. He can now confidently make open looks. If he continues to develop his strength and shooting consistency, he has the potential for a long NBA career as a versatile two-way wing. While unlikely to become a primary scoring option, his off-ball movement, ability to attack open spaces, and playmaking skills make him an ideal starter on a winning team.