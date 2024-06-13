Colorado's Cody Williams receives Green Room invitation for 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA sent out a list of Green Room invitations ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft with Cody Williams headed to New York. The former Colorado forward will be on hand with other notables, including Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, UConn’s Donovan Clingan, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter.
Williams is projected to be a lottery pick in two weeks. He's mocked at No. 12 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN’s latest projections. If that happened, it would put him with his brother, Jalen, in the nation's heartland.
During his lone season at Colorado, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists despite spending one-third of the season injured. The former McDonald’s All-American showed flashes of greatness when he was out on the floor. He shoot over 40 percent from three-point range and extended his game in the paint.
Colorado will likely have three player taken in this year's NBA Draft with Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson projected in the top 40 picks. The trio helped the Buffaloes advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Marquette. They did win back-to-back March Madness games for the first time since 1955 and finished with a program-record 26 wins.
The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 26 on ABC/ESPN at 8 p.m.