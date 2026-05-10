Projecting Colorado's Starting Lineup With New Transfer Portal Additions

The Colorado Buffaloes were forced to overhaul their roster during the offseason thanks to a mass exodus in the transfer portal. While the Buffaloes returned a few key players, they will still be playing with a new-look roster overall in 2026.

Here’s a prediction for Colorado’s starting five since the closure of the transfer portal on April 21.

Point Guard Barrington Hargress

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) holds the ball in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Hargress is Colorado’s returning star from the 2025 team. He returns with the potential of becoming Colorado’s leading scorer and with the hope of fueling the Buffaloes to a March Madness berth.

He was Colorado’s second-leading scorer in 2025 behind Isaiah Johnson, averaging 14.7 points per game on 53.2 percent shooting. While he’ll have to face better defense in 2026 with Johnson not around to take up as much attention, he should have no problem being an effective scorer.

If Colorado is going to find success in 2026, it’s going to have to come on Hargress’s shoulders.

Shooting Guard Jalin Holland

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) dives for a loose ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Holland is one of Colorado’s biggest returners from 2025, as his defense proved crucial to the Buffaloes’ success late in the season.

Holland was Colorado’s best on-ball defender during the 2025 campaign. He struggled with foul trouble, leading the Buffs with an average of 2.4 fouls per game. If he can clean up that number, though, he could turn into a star this season.

Due to the lack of scoring the Buffaloes returned from 2025, defense will be key for their success as a whole. Holland will be at the forefront of those efforts as he matches up against the premier guards of the Big 12.

Small Forward Josiah Sanders

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) reacts in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders is the final returning Buff in this starting lineup prediction, and the sky is the limit for his 2026 season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports, and the top recruit from the state of Colorado.

In 2025, it was apparent why. He displayed his athletic ability as he shifted into a small forward role for a Buffs team lacking size. His shooting needs work, as he shot just 46.4 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from three-point range.

But if Sanders can see improvement in his shot and continue to win with his frame, he could develop into the expectations he garnered as a four-star recruit.

Power Forward Justin Neely

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Neely was a crucial get for Tad Boyle and his staff in the transfer portal, as he replenishes a dire need for rebounding that the Buffs have.

He was the second-leading rebounder in the country in 2025, averaging 11.5 rebounds per game. In addition, Neely provides scoring to the Buffaloes as they are seeing their top four scorers aside from Hargress out the door.

Neely averaged 17.9 points per game as a do-it-all big man for UNC Greensboro last season, as he also led the team in assists and steals. He could very well be the Buffaloes’ No. 2 scoring option and emerge as a star alongside Hargress.

Center Noah Feddersen

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) shoots a free throw during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Feddersen provides unique size to the Buffaloes’ front court at 6-10, 245 pounds. He was an off-and-on starter for the North Dakota State Bisons over the last three seasons, but produced well when he was on the floor.

His rebounding was a bit below what most fans and coaches may expect from a player with his height. But if he can contribute to the Buffaloes in that front, he’ll have a spot awaiting him in the starting lineup without question.

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