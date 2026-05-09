Colorado Buffaloes Basketball on the Wrong Side of Attendance Numbers

During the 2025 college basketball season, the Colorado Buffaloes finished in the bottom half of the Big 12 with a 17-16 overall record, showcasing the team's inconsistencies throughout the season.

With that record, Colorado struggled to maintain consistent attendance, mainly due to inconsistency last season and a lack of success in Big 12 conference play.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) advances the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Attendance During 2025

When it comes to winning games in the Division I level, taking advantage of every home game possible is essential. With those home games having the advantage of home fans can help to become a distraction for opposing teams.

However, coach Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes did not have the luxury of a packed CU Events Center. Last season, Colorado had an average of 6,207 fans attend their home games, which reached a 56.10 percent capacity.

This means that in many respects, traveling to Boulder functioned as more of a neutral site game for teams rather than a home advantage for Colorado. With around half of the CU Events Center filled for an average game, the Buffaloes had a very limited advantage.

As far as the Big 12 goes, the average attendance for home games was 9,812 fans. At the top of the list are teams like BYU, Kansas, Arizona, Iowa State, and Texas Tech, which are all teams that consistently compete near the top of the Big 12.

If Colorado wants to change this narrative, success on the court is paramount, and with that in mind, there seems to be quite a bit of pressure on Boyle and the Buffaloes to perform.

The Pressure on Tad Boyle

Heading into next season, Coach Boyle does appear to have a significant amount of pressure on himself to get Colorado back to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2025 season marked another season where the Buffaloes fell short of making it to the NCAA Tournament, as they have now participated in two of the last six tournaments. When it comes to evaluating success at the Division 1 level, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament is one of the more important factors, and unfortunately for Boyle, that is something Colorado has struggled to do.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have also lost important players to the transfer portal, including guard Isaiah Johnson and forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik. All three of these players played crucial roles. Last season, Boyle now has to figure out a way to succeed with a roster that looks quite different.

In a conference like the Big 12, the competition is constantly evolving, and winning the conference gets even harder with rosters significantly changing on a year-to-year basis.

Key Transfer Portal Additions

With this new look roster, Boyle has been able to add a few players who could help to replace some of the production that Johnson, Dak, and Rancik provided in 2025.

Through the transfer portal, Colorado has added forwards Justin Neely, Noah Feddersen, and David Gomez, who should all provide great depth in size in the front court.

The Buffaloes were also able to add two players from Australia, including forward Goc Malual and guard Alex Dickeson. In addition to adding talent internationally, Colorado was also able to land a high school commit in Rider Portola, who signed in November.

With the significant amount of losses that the Buffaloes had, Boyle needed to add lots of talent, especially in the front court. After these additions, it seems that Boyle has not only been able to add depth to the front court but also players who have the potential to contribute right away.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle talks to his players in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While adding the transfers in the front court was important, Boyle was also able to recruit younger talent that could help Colorado stay competitive in the future.

Colorado’s Future Outlook

Even through all the transporter activity, the Buffaloes were able to retain guards Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland, and Ian Inman, who all showed flashes in 2025 and look to become even bigger contributors in 2026.

Colorado also brings back guard Barrington Hargress, who was one of the more impactful players for the Buffaloes last season. With all the movement across the roster, being able to retain a veteran presence like Hargress could be crucial for success next season, but also help mentor the younger players on the Buffaloes roster.

As Colorado heads to next season, there is no doubt that Boyle has his sights on returning to the NCAA Tournament, but he also needs to emphasize the development of the younger players so the Buffaloes can build a deep roster for future success.

If Colorado can develop young players and be more competitive in the Big 12 next season, Boyle and the men’s basketball program could be in a much better spot heading into 2027.

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