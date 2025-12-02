Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Makes History in Milestone Win

Colorado Buffaloes basketball is off to its best start since Harry Truman was President, winning its eighth straight game on Monday night. Coach Tad Boyle has his young team humming to start a year many expected to falter.

Harrison Simeon

Dec 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at CU Events Center.
Dec 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are over their skis, and they like it that way.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs captured a historic win on Monday night, defeating the California Baptist Lancers to start their season 8-0 for the first time since 1949.

A comeback effort by Colorado's impressive youngsters broke a mark that had stood for 76 years. Boyle's mindset remains incremental, as he knew expectations weren't high entering 2025, but buzzing offense and relentless energy have a young squad surging toward defiance.

Buffs Break Near-Century-Old Win Record

It hasn't been easy. Colorado found itself down 23-9 to start Monday's clash with Cal Baptist, one of the nation's feistiest mid-majors that started the season on its own seven-game win streak.

But history wouldn't be denied at the CU Events Center. As they've often done when faced with rocky stretches this season, the Buffaloes kept cool and crawled back. They tied the matchup with one minute left in the first half and used a 16-0 run over seven minutes of the second to seize a decisive lead.

The Lancers stayed close behind, but Colorado's closers got to the free-throw line to seal it, 78-70.

Coaches coach and referees referee during the Colorado Buffaloes vs. University of Washington game at Acrisure Arena in Palm
Coaches coach and referees referee during the Colorado Buffaloes vs. University of Washington game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025. / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson continued his dominance off the bench with a team-high 17 points, while Sebastian Rancik, Barrington Hargress and Alon Michaeli pitched in double digits.

The last time the Buffs won eight straight to start a season, six of them were against three different teams. They played two-game series against Emporia State, SMU and Rice as part of the streak.

Meaning, the last time Colorado won eight straight against eight different teams was 1941. The streak consisted of such riveting final scores as 39-33 (St. John's), 45-29 (Saint Joseph's) and 52-28 (St. Bonaventure).

With enough saints on their resume to fill the Sistine Chapel, that team went on to finish 16-2.

Can Early Success Translate To Big 12 Play?

The Colorado Buffaloes celebrate their Acrisure Series Championship victory over the Washington Huskies at Acrisure Arena in
The Colorado Buffaloes celebrate their Acrisure Series Championship victory over the Washington Huskies at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025. / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's early brilliance is no slouch. The squad placed No. 46 in this season's first NET rankings, seventh in the Big 12. They've executed two wins over teams in quadrant two of NET or higher, Monday's against Cal Baptist and last week over the San Francisco Dons.

Still, questions may swell over a largely inexperienced team come Big 12 play. The Buffaloes finished last regular season with just three conference wins, though they nearly matched that total with a run to the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Colorado's conference contains four teams currently ranked in the AP top 10, is especially deep and consists of many tough road venues. The Buffaloes have five non-conference contests ahead before starting Big 12 play in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan. 3.

"This team can be as special as it wants to be," Boyle said Monday.

Rocky Mountain Rivals On Collision Course

Colorado State's head coach Ali Farokhmanesh takes to an official during an NCAA Basketball game against Cal Poly at Moby Are
Colorado State's head coach Ali Farokhmanesh takes to an official during an NCAA Basketball game against Cal Poly at Moby Arena on Nov. 12, 2025 in Fort Collins, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first of those non-conference games could cast out one of Colorado's greatest demons. The Buffs travel to Fort Collins this Saturday for a Rocky Mountain Showdown with the Colorado State Rams.

Boyle's squad hasn't won in Moby Arena since 2019, as the in-state rivalry's home side is often victorious. CSU is 6-2 after reaching the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32 last season, but is grappling with a slew of losses from the run, including coach Niko Medved.

As they welcome them back to FoCo, the Rams are in a similar spot to Colorado just last season under first-year coach Ali Farokhmanesh. They'll look to a trio currently averaging 14 or more points a game, forwards Kyle Jorgenson and Carey Booth, alongside MAAC transfer Josh Pascarelli.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast by CBS Sports.

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

