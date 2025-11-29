Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion
The most important position in football was never truly settled for the Colorado Buffaloes this season.
Kaidon Salter began the season as Colorado's starting quarterback, but Ryan Staub received an early opportunity and true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis started two games in November before taking a redshirt. Back in the starting saddle for his final college football game, Salter threw for 172 yards and an interception in a 24-14 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.
Disappointed in how the Buffs' three-win season played out, Salter spoke on how Colorado's quarterback carousel often led to some confusion.
"We've been playing a lot of different quarterbacks," Salter said, per BuffsTV. "Nobody really knew who that guy was from spring ball to now. But I feel like in the quarterback room, we've all spoken out to have that leader coming out of us to a lot of different groups. Sometimes, when it's one week you're starting here and the next you're on the bench, and now they want to listen to this guy instead of this guy. It was a lot of confusion in our room, but I'm sure next year they'll be way better with it."
Here's what else Salter said after Colorado's season finale:
On Getting Another Starting Opportunity
"It was good," Salter said. "This was my last collegiate game with me being a fifth-year senior and could also be my last game ever playing football again. Being able to get the opportunity was amazing."
Staying Prepared
"Being a senior on the team, I know that I always take those mental reps whenever I am sitting around or whatever the case may be, just continue watching film and preparing for the moment. At any moment, things can change, just like how I was starting and Staub staring and Ju (Lewis) starting, and then I'm back. You just never knew what would happen, so we had to stay ready."
Challenges Of The Season
"It was difficult football-wise. But off-the-field wise, I got a very supportive family that really loves me and supports me. They made it way much easier and kept a lot of stress off of me."
Relationship With Julian Lewis
"That's my dawg, man. He's a young dude. He's very friendly. He's a cool kid, he plays ball. He's cool to hang around, cool to be around. A very great relationship.
"Ever since he came in, you could just tell he always had that dawg mentality. Of course, he started off a little slow, but he most definitely picked it up as he seen how college football just ran and how the speed is different and everything goes different from high school."
Life After Football
"Football, it's going to end one day, and you just always got to have that plan for life after football. Like I said, I got a very supportive family and a great circle around me to where we've already been building that. I made a few NIL bucks to keep around for me to start things up and to just invest. I feel like my life after football plan is set. I'm ready to go, whether it's continuing playing to the next level or if I got to come out and be that grown man and that regular person."
Potential Leaders Of The Future
"I feel like Jo Williams, he's one of the guys that will be able to step up... Omarion, of course, Jordan Seaton on the offensive line, Tawfiq (Byard) on defense. It's a lot of guys that have that potential, it's just gonna be based off the mindset and the mentality coming into next season, knowing how we turned down this season and didn't do our best this season. The players that are returning, that's coming back, they just got to have that mindset to take over and be that leader."