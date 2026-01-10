Deion Sanders Shares Update On Quarterback Julian Lewis' Offseason Development
While recruiting has been at the forefront of this month's work within the Colorado Buffaloes football program, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has also been making positive strides developmentally.
Coach Deion Sanders appeared on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live" earlier this week and was asked about Lewis' offseason, which has featured a mix of recruiting help and personal growth. Early on, the Buffs' projected starting quarterback for next season checked all the necessary boxes.
"He's making tremendous progress, not only on the field, but off the field," Sanders said.
Sanders also spoke on the involvement of Lewis' father, T.C. Lewis, in the young quarterback's development.
"I love when a father is involved in a young man's life intimately," Sanders said. "It's refreshing, it helps us, it helps tremendously. There's some mothers out there doing a wonderful job, so don't think I'm dismissing that.
"When a father's involved, it's an addition. We're so quickly criticized when a man is not involved, so we got to praise it when they are. I'm happy for all our fathers that have sat on those couches that are involved in those young men's lives."
Julian Lewis' Early Growth
Although Colorado wasn't able to secure a win in his final three games played, Lewis showed great growth throughout his true freshman season. The former five-star prospect completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season before Sanders opted to sit Lewis to preserve his redshirt.
"This kid is starting to understand the game a lot more, mentally, psychologically," Sanders said in November. "His physical tools are, it is what it is; he has it. But really understanding the game and how it's played from the defensive coordinators to our coordinators to the personnel that he has around him."
Despite watching many of his teammates enter the transfer portal following a difficult 3-9 campaign, Lewis appears locked in with "Coach Prime" amid an offseason of change.
"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."
As of Friday, Colorado has lost 34 players to the transfer portal but has also gained 22, including a trio of wide receivers in Danny Scudero (San Jose State State), Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State). Plus, the Buffs are bringing in former Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson to back up Lewis.
Julian Lewis' 2026 Outlook
After backing up Kaidon Salter for most of his true freshman year, Lewis is expected to win Colorado's starting quarterback job heading into the Buffs' 2026 campaign.
The biggest challenge for Lewis will be learning new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense, which could be considered an offshoot of the triple-option. As with most other offenses, plenty will rest on Lewis' shoulders.
