Deion Sanders Shares Update On Quarterback Julian Lewis' Offseason Development

While recruiting has been at the forefront of this month's work within the Colorado Buffaloes football program, quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has also been making positive strides developmentally.

Coach Deion Sanders appeared on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live" earlier this week and was asked about Lewis' offseason, which has featured a mix of recruiting help and personal growth. Early on, the Buffs' projected starting quarterback for next season checked all the necessary boxes.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"He's making tremendous progress, not only on the field, but off the field," Sanders said.

Sanders also spoke on the involvement of Lewis' father, T.C. Lewis, in the young quarterback's development.

"I love when a father is involved in a young man's life intimately," Sanders said. "It's refreshing, it helps us, it helps tremendously. There's some mothers out there doing a wonderful job, so don't think I'm dismissing that.

"When a father's involved, it's an addition. We're so quickly criticized when a man is not involved, so we got to praise it when they are. I'm happy for all our fathers that have sat on those couches that are involved in those young men's lives."



Julian Lewis' Early Growth

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Colorado wasn't able to secure a win in his final three games played, Lewis showed great growth throughout his true freshman season. The former five-star prospect completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season before Sanders opted to sit Lewis to preserve his redshirt.

"This kid is starting to understand the game a lot more, mentally, psychologically," Sanders said in November. "His physical tools are, it is what it is; he has it. But really understanding the game and how it's played from the defensive coordinators to our coordinators to the personnel that he has around him."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Despite watching many of his teammates enter the transfer portal following a difficult 3-9 campaign, Lewis appears locked in with "Coach Prime" amid an offseason of change.

"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."

As of Friday, Colorado has lost 34 players to the transfer portal but has also gained 22, including a trio of wide receivers in Danny Scudero (San Jose State State), Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State). Plus, the Buffs are bringing in former Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson to back up Lewis.

Julian Lewis' 2026 Outlook

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After backing up Kaidon Salter for most of his true freshman year, Lewis is expected to win Colorado's starting quarterback job heading into the Buffs' 2026 campaign.

The biggest challenge for Lewis will be learning new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense, which could be considered an offshoot of the triple-option. As with most other offenses, plenty will rest on Lewis' shoulders.