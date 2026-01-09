Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker With a Name Built for Prime Time

As Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes do their best to bring in top prospects to fill the over 50 open roster spots, one name sticks out for its made-for-Prime-Time brilliance.

Gideon ESPN Lampron, the First-Team All-MAC standout from Bowling Green, officially committed to the Buffaloes, and while his 119 tackles in 2025 are impressive, it’s his middle name that has CU fans doing an early double-take.

In the middle of a busy transfer cycle, Lampron’s commitment has brought a lighter moment to Boulder, while also underscoring something deeper about Deion Sanders’ ability to attract players who fit both the culture and the moment Colorado football is living in.

A Name Made for Prime Time

It isn't a nickname or a marketing ploy. It is legally printed on his birth certificate, ESPN.

In a video clip that recently resurfaced from Lampron’s time at Bowling Green, the Ohio native explained exactly how he ended up with one of the most famous acronyms in sports on his birth certificate.

"My dad’s a big sports fan, and he was pushing for it for a long time," Lampron shared. "Finally, he had the chance to scribble it in on the birth certificate without my Mom objecting."

Here’s the story on how Gideon Lampron got the middle name “ESPN” pic.twitter.com/g9YLMpS7Y4 — 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion (@SKOBUFFS22) January 6, 2026

According to family lore, while his mother was recovering from childbirth, his father made the executive decision to go with the untraditional middle name. It’s a story that feels almost too perfect for Colorado fans, especially in the "Coach Prime" era. ESPN and "Prime Time" have been intertwined for decades, so for a linebacker with the middle name ESPN to land in Boulder?

It feels less like a coincidence and more like destiny to end up in place where personality and production go hand in hand.

A Chance Encounter

The connection between Lampron and "Coach Prime" wasn't made through a standard recruiting call; it was forged through confidence a chance run-in on at 30,000 feet.

Sanders recently detailed the experience to Uncle Neely, describing the moment a young man approached him before his flight. Lampron didn't wait for an introduction or an agent’s email. He looked the Hall of Famer in the eye and said, "Coach, I'm in the portal, I can play."

New Colorado commit Gideon “ESPN” Lampron ran into Coach Prime at the airport, weeks prior to the portal being open🙌🏾🦬 @EspnGideon @DeionSanders



WOW. pic.twitter.com/ok7pKNuJtU — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) January 7, 2026

"Coach Prime" noted the sheer nerve and confidence required to approach him in that setting, a trait he often looks for in his "Dawgs" on defense. Sanders explained that he immediately got on the phone to find out if the young man was the real deal. Upon receiving a quick callback confirming that Lampron was a high-level producer with 17.5 tackles for loss, Sanders made his way back to Lampron's seat.

"I said, young man, you ready to do this?" "Coach Prime" recalled.

That moment of boldness turned a flight into a life-changing commitment, proving that for Deion and the rest of the Buffs, the recruiting trail never truly sleeps.

Attracting Top Talent After a Down Year

Lampron’s addition to the Buffaloes is more than just a fun story; it is a vital piece of the 2026 defensive puzzle. Standing 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he brings a physical, gap-sound playstyle that Colorado desperately lacked during its 3–9 campaign in 2025. His ability to diagnose plays and finish with impact in the backfield makes him an ideal anchor for a unit that's currently undergoing a massive overhaul.

Despite the recent struggles on the field, "Coach Prime" remains a magnet for top-tier talent. Lampron chose Colorado over offers from Oklahoma, TCU, and Louisville, proving that the lure of Boulder and the "Prime Time" brand is as strong as ever.

By attracting a First-Team All-Conference captain like Lampron, Sanders is showing that he can still land the specific "identity players" needed to turn a program around. For a linebacker named ESPN, there is no better stage than Folsom Field to prove that he is indeed the worldwide leader in tackles.