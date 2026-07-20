Colorado Forward Goc Malual Shares Biggest Challenge in Summer Workouts

Colorado Buffaloes freshman forward Goc Malual is in the infant stages of his American basketball career. He was recruited by coach Tad Boyle out of Australia’s National Basketball League, where he played professional basketball.

However, even the professional ranks overseas don’t present many of the challenges faced by American college players. Malual has been facing those challenges head-on during summer workouts and admitted that he’s struggled in certain areas during an exclusive interview. However, he revealed that the coaching staff has helped him through it and given him great optimism for the upcoming season.

Goc Malual’s mindset

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Malual set foot on campus, he prepared himself the best he could for what he’d be facing during Colorado’s summer workouts.

“This is my first summer [at Colorado], so I didn’t know what I was coming into,” Malual said. “Obviously, it’s going to be super hard; this is the phase where you want to get better, both physically and mentally.”

And while the physical aspects of the workouts certainly present challenges, Malual joined the program later than his other fellow newcomers. As Malual saw out the end of the 2026 NBL season, most of Colorado’s other players were settling into their environment in Boulder. But Malual admitted that building chemistry with his teammates, nor the physicality of the workouts, has been his biggest challenge to this point in summer workouts.

Goc Malual’s biggest challenge with the Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 24, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the second half against the UCF Knights at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather, Malual’s physical environment has presented him with the biggest issues. Boulder is seated 5,430 feet above sea level (per Visit Boulder Colorado), which often creates labored breathing and/or altitude sickness for those not used to it. Malual has been no different.

“Right now, it’s mainly a mental battle,” Malual said. “I’ve been adjusting physically and mentally, especially with the altitude. [It’s been about] being able to play through fatigue, which I’ve tried, but haven’t been as consistent [as I’d like].”

Given that Malual has been on campus for roughly a month, this is to be expected. Sydney, Australia, where Malual played for the Kings and Comets in the 2026 season, is positioned just 173 feet above sea level, making the change rather jarring. But as a player who prides himself on his defense, excellent conditioning is necessary for Malual’s game.

How Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching staff has aided Goc Malual’s transition

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Malual has found leaders to lean on in the Buffaloes’ coaching staff. They have helped him to put his progress into perspective and keep a steadfast mindset despite his early challenges.

“Right now, I’d say the coaching staff has helped me a lot,” Malual said. “Hearing that feedback [has been great]. I always want to keep myself to a higher standard, but if I don’t meet that standard, that’s going to mess with me mentally. But the coaching staff will be like, ‘Day by day, step by step, what’s your goal today?’ For me, it’s being that help, being the best on the court on the defensive end, being the loudest on the court, helping my teammates and being the echo.”

The staff has rallied around not just Malual this offseason, but the rest of the roster as well. They’ve maintained that same steadfast mindset throughout everything the offseason has thrown their way, keeping their players’ spirits high during the dog days of summer.

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