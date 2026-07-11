Barrington Hargress Speaks Openly on Colorado Freshmen Amid Injury Setbacks

The Colorado Buffaloes had to scrounge together a roster after they suffered a mass exodus in the transfer portal this offseason. The way that coach Tad Boyle and his staff elected to do that was on the recruiting trail.

Boyle brought in seven freshmen in the 2026 class, headlined by four-star recruit Rider Portela, according to 247Sports. Although Portela has been battling an injury setback, Buffs guard Barrington Hargress still feels good about the trajectory of his and his fellow freshmen classmates.

Barrington Hargress’s Thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes’ Freshman Class

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s freshman class has flown under the radar, as all of its commitments aside from Portela are unrated by all major recruiting sites. However, Hargress feels confident in their abilities and Boyle’s recruiting.

“We brought in so many guys who are selfless, willing to do what it takes to win and make those hard decisions,” Hargress said. “When I look at all the freshmen, I’ve seen nothing but guys that have gotten into the gym, gone into very difficult practices, and have played their hearts out, and whether they make mistakes or not, they’re being very aggressive and doing the things that we need them to do.”

Hargress’s words carry weight, as he knows what an underrated recruiting class looks like. His first season in Boulder featured breakout freshmen stars like Isaiah Johnson, Ian Inman and Alon Michaeli. All three were rated as three-stars or lower by 247Sports but went on to have impressive seasons in 2025.

Rider Portela’s Injury Outlook

Sunnyslope guard Rider Portela (15) shoots the ball during a media day practice at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Dsc03314 Copy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Portela has been battling an undisclosed right-hand injury during the offseason, which is his shooting hand. Although an injury like that can be concerning, he and Hargress seemed optimistic about his season and never mentioned any expectation that he’ll miss games.

“There’s been a big focus on all of those guys, and when Rider gets back, he’ll be a big piece of that,” Hargress said. “But [the rest of the freshmen] are also very skilled. It’s been a very good thing to have those young guys still give us a little bit of a push.”

The Outlook of the Colorado Buffaloes’ Other Freshmen

Jun 24, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Harvard-Westlake player Amir Jones (3) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But even through Portela’s injury setback, Colorado’s freshmen have impressed. The class features guard Alex Dickeson and forward Goc Malual, who both saw great success in Australia’s National Basketball League. The professional experience they both possess will likely have them more prepared for Big 12 play than scouts are expecting.

In addition, Colorado picked up two guards in Luke Mirhashemi and Amir Jones, who were both capable scorers and passers in high school. Then, to round out the class, Colorado landed commitments from forwards Chase Hill and Eric Jacobsen. Hill also proved himself as a capable scorer in his high school days, whereas Jacobsen provides major rebounding upside to the Buffs’ frontcourt.

With the volume that the Buffaloes brought in, it’s likely that they found at least one diamond in the rough. But with Boyle’s recruiting history, there’s a good chance they’ve found more than that going into an intriguing 2026 season.

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