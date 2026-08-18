Colorado Buffaloes Forward Goc Malual Speaks Candidly About Joining Tad Boyle's Team

Colorado coach Tad Boyle added Goc Malual to a reshaped frontcourt in April, and the 6-foot-8 Australian forward has spent the summer learning why the program appealed to him from the start.

Malual, a native of Sydney, Australia, joined the Colorado Buffaloes after spending the 2025-26 season as a development player with the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League. He will enter the 2026-27 season as a freshman with a background that includes professional experience and time in Australia’s national youth program.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle as seen during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new Colorado forward described the setting in Boulder, the staff’s approach and the team chemistry when discussing his first months with the Buffaloes.

“Waking up every day, being able to see the mountains is amazing,” Malual said. “The facilities here were really good. The coaching staff, they’re all amazing, like really good people.”

Professional Goals Helped Draw Goc Malual To Colorado

Malual’s decision to come to Boulder was focused on development just as much as location.

The 220-pound forward said Boyle and the Colorado staff have made their expectations clear while helping him pursue a professional future. Malual sees the college experience as part of a longer path rather than a stop between his time in Australia and the next level.

“They want the best out of me,” Malual said. “The goal, making it professional. And obviously I felt like coming to Colorado will help me increase those chances and obviously build that foundation of becoming a pro early on.”

welcoming Goc Malual to Boulder 🦬



6'8" forward from Sydney, Australia @GocMalual pic.twitter.com/bfDDart1mV — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) August 17, 2026

Sydney Kings Experience Provides A Different Background

Feb. 16, 2013; Pullman, WA, USA; A couple of Washington State Cougars students hold up a Australian flag during a game against the Oregon Ducks during overtime at the Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Duck beat the Cougars in overtime by a final score of 79-77. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malual arrived in Boulder after working within Australia’s top professional basketball environment.

He appeared in nine games with the Sydney Kings during the 2025-26 National Basketball League season as a development player. He also played seven games for the Sydney Comets in the NBL1 East during 2025, averaging 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

His international background includes participation in Australia’s National Youth Program. Malual averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for Australia at the 2023 FIBA Under-17 Oceania Championship, then continued his international development at the 2024 FIBA Under-18 Asia Cup and the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

The adjustment from the Australian professional system to college basketball will include a new team, a new country and a regular place in the Big 12 Conference schedule. His experience playing with older professionals should help him enter the program with an understanding of daily preparation and physical play.

Team Chemistry Has Developed During Summer

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) shoots the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malual said Colorado’s summer work has helped the new roster establish connections before official practices begin.

The Buffaloes have players with different backgrounds, including freshmen, returners and newcomers from other college programs. Malual said the group has already found a comfort level that extends across the roster.

“Basically everyone’s just one and everyone gets along with each other no matter the title,” Malual said. “Hanging around with each other, that’s no problem.”

Colorado needs that cohesion after reshaping several areas of its roster. The early summer period gives the coaching staff an opportunity to establish habits and gives players a chance to understand where they fit before the basketball schedule arrives.

Goc Malual Is Ready For Big 12 Basketball

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 Conference schedule was another part of the appeal for Malual.

Colorado will play in a league that routinely places teams in the NCAA Tournament and provides a demanding slate for frontcourt players. Malual said he is looking forward to the competition and has embraced the standard required to compete at that level.

“The Big 12, which is arguably the best conference in the NCAA, super talented teams, as well as that being a challenge for us,” Malual said. “And obviously a challenge for everybody else, but just being able to compete at such a high level, it’s gonna be super fun, electrifying, playing with a lot of energy and competitiveness.”

Malual also named the NCAA Tournament as a team goal.

“That goal of obviously making the NCAA Tournament, which I play with a high mode as well,” Malual said.

Colorado will begin building toward that goal when Boyle’s group opens preseason work this fall. For Malual, the first summer in Boulder has already provided the environment, staff support and competitive setting he wanted when he chose the Buffaloes.

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