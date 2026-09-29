What Colorado's Support of Isaac Wilson Means for Quarterback Battle

The Colorado Buffaloes appeared to be entering the 2026 season without a quarterback controversy. Redshirt freshman Julian Lewis was the guy, and the Buffs were behind him entering the season.

However, two-straight rough performances against the Northwestern Wildcats and Baylor Bears saw him lose his starting job, as he was benched midway through the latter game in favor of Isaac Wilson. Quarterback controversies usually create division, but a sideline clip from that game reveals something more promising for Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes rallying around Isaac Wilson

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a video clip from Deion Sanders Jr., coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, offensive and defensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr., offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden, wide receiver Alex Ward, wide receiver Carson Westbrook and even Lewis are seen offering Wilson words of encouragement before he takes the field for the second half.

🔥 Issac Wilson. The Entire Team Rallied Behind #16 💛🦬



"Go be legendary. I know you gonna pop it. Go be you. Have fun. Just like practice. We got your back. Be that guy"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/3niPNp7c8F pic.twitter.com/uDyW9DSb58 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) September 27, 2026

Although Wilson has plenty of starting experience under his belt as a former Utah Ute, he hadn’t taken the field for more than one pass attempt since 2024. The positive affirmations from his team certainly helped him get out of the gates hot, as he completed 12-of-25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

What this mentality means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Buffaloes dive into this quarterback battle, maintaining that mentality and environment of support will be crucial for the team’s success. If typical locker room division takes place, where camps of supporters develop on each side of the race, all that will create is division for a team that is struggling enough as it is.

But the actions of Wilson’s teammates and coaches in this video paint a promising picture for this team’s morale. The fact that everyone rallied around him rather than questioning any decision-making proves that the Buffaloes are ready to roll with whoever is under center.

The outlook of the Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback battle

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So with that being the case, where do the Buffs go next? Sanders offered his perspective on the quarterback race after the Buffs’ loss to Baylor.

“It’s a plan, and you’ve got to stick with the plan,” Sanders said. “When you go to [Kaneal] Sweetwyne, that’s more of a long-term type of thought process. When you go to Isaac, he’s going to get us in the right positions and he’s going to do his thing. Now, we’ve got to assess everything and see where we’re going.”

But he made it clear that despite Lewis’ benching in this game, he’s still well within reach of earning his job back.

“Don’t give up on JuJu,” Sanders said. “Don’t do that; don’t give up on JuJu. I think he plays with tremendous effort, tremendous heart and he’s not quitting. We’re not abandoning anybody; we just needed a change and inspiration at that time, in some kind of way.”

The choice Colorado makes at quarterback against Texas Tech will be very telling.

If the Buffs trot out Lewis, it means they have faith in him and are committed to his development regardless of what the win-loss column says. If it’s Wilson, Colorado is looking to ride the wave of his success against Baylor, believing he offers it the best chance to win now. If Sweetwyne takes the field, it will be a shakeup of cosmic proportions, as it will signal a new direction for the future of the Buffs.

But regardless, this team is ready to rally around whoever is chosen to make the start, and the team’s morale and energy is unlikely to take a hit.

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