Colorado Basketball's Recent Injury Update Paints Concerning Picture for Newcomer

The Colorado Buffaloes were dealing with injury concerns during the offseason surrounding a trio of their newcomers. Freshmen Rider Portela and Eric Jacobsen were dealing with respective hand and knee injuries that had them limited in practice, while transfer sophomore David Gomez was out entirely while recovering from foot surgery.

On the first day of fall practice, Colorado coach Tad Boyle provided an injury update on those three players. While Portela and Jacobsen are coming along well, Gomez is starting to feel the negative impacts of his nagging injury.

Tad Boyle’s injury update

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Boyle was asked about the progress of those players, he was optimistic overall. However, he revealed that Gomez was an exception to that.

“They’re all great. We had 15 out of 16 guys out there healthy today; we’ll see how that progresses,” Boyle said. “When you’re hurt, there’s nothing I can do about it…But it’s really, really difficult, especially early in the season, to not be on the floor getting reps. David didn’t get many this summer because of his foot; he’s still recovering from surgery, and he didn’t get any today.”

Boyle also cited the Buffs’ frontcourt as its “question mark” for the season later in the interview, so being without Gomez is a major blow to the team. But as Boyle continued, he revealed that Gomez’s injury is starting to negatively impact him on an individual level just as much as it’s impacting the team.

David Gomez beginning to fall behind

As the Buffaloes’ frontcourt competitions ramp up in the fall, players are beginning to stand out and make progress towards winning starting jobs. Given how long Gomez’s recovery is taking, he’s starting to fall behind that pack.

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Each day he loses reps, he loses ground,” Boyle said. “That’s an unfortunate thing for him, but this train is leaving the station and it ain’t waiting for nobody. If something happens to me, guess what, we’re having practice tomorrow, if I’m here or not…Everybody is important to the team, so I’d like to have 16 healthy bodies. But right now we’ve got 15, so I’m going to concern myself with those 15 and we’ll deal with David when he comes back.”

What’s taking so long on David Gomez’s recovery

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gomez still being out with an injury he suffered at the beginning of last season is certainly a bit puzzling, especially given that it is a foot injury rather than a knee, or something more commonly catastrophic.

But when Boyle was asked if Gomez suffered a setback or anything of the sort to delay his recovery, he revealed that he is out based on how he feels personally.

“I listen to our doctors, and I listen to our training staff,” Boyle said. “We have really good doctors and a really good training staff. Most doctors and training staffs in this day and age are very conservative. But according to them, he’s fine, he’s ready to go, but David doesn’t think he is. He’s got some pain there, so he’s not playing…All I can do is deal with the guys who are there, healthy and ready to play.”

Whether or not Gomez is making the right choice right now is something fans and the media may never know. But one thing is for certain: each day Gomez chooses to stay out of regular practice, he slips further down Colorado’s depth chart.

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