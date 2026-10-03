The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive strategy against the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders was going to have to take a variety of factors into consideration. That was, until an eligibility ruling regarding quarterback Thomas Castellanos changed the outlook of the game.

According to a report by On3’s Pete Nakos, a ruling in the Kentucky Court of Appeals deemed Castellanos ineligible just a day before the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Buffs. For Colorado, its defensive game plan just became much more straightforward.

What the Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive game plan should be

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) warms up before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castellanos wasn’t Texas Tech’s starting quarterback, but he still played a key role. The Red Raiders had utilized him as a wildcat quarterback with a slight threat of throwing the ball to alleviate some pressure off of quarterback Will Hammond to utilize his legs.

Hammond is still recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered last season, and his mobility has been limited as a result. But with Castellanos on the roster, the Red Raiders have been able to bring him into the game to pick up needed yards on the ground.

Now, Colorado must ramp up the blitzing efforts with the Red Raiders missing Castellanos. Quarterback pressure should be priority No. 1, as the Buffs can prevent Hammond from settling into the game without the threat of Texas Tech Bringing in another quarterback to counter the blitz.

Buffs defensive coordinator Chris Marve hasn’t been shy about dialing up the blitz this season, and that should only ramp up in this game.

Balancing quarterback pressure with stopping the run

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes can’t get so caught up in getting after the quarterback that they forget about Texas Tech’s dangerous running backs, though.

Texas Tech is armed with a two-headed monster out of the backfield. Running backs J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey have combined for 512 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries through four games.

But according to Colorado edge rusher Toby Anene, this is something the Buffs had been preparing for during the week, even prior to Castellanos’ eligibility ruling. He broke down how the Buffaloes will strike this balance during his Wednesday press conference.

“It just comes down to reading our keys,” Anene said. “Reading our tackles, understanding down and distance, what type of plays they’re running and what the situation is.”

Key players involved in this updated game plan

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anene is one of the key players involved in this scheme, as Colorado will likely be without his partner in crime on the other edge, Lamont Lester Jr. But the Buffs’ interior defensive linemen may be just as crucial.

The rotation of Santana Hopper, Dylan Manuel and Samu Taumanupepe will be crucial, especially in stopping the run. The Buffs’ linebackers have largely been charged with filling gaps and stopping the run this season, but without Tyler Martinez, that will be harder to do.

The big three up the middle will need to get pushback on the Red Raiders’ interior offensive line and generate tackles for loss. That will allow Anene, the linebackers and others on the outside to focus on getting after the quarterback.

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