Colorado Buffaloes Lose Another Big Man to Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes’ depth issues continue in the early stages of the transfer portal as they took another hit on Monday.

CU’s second-to-last remaining center, Fawaz ‘Tacko’ Ifaola announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Fawaz ‘Tacko’ Ifaola’s time with the Buffaloes

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Fawaz Ifaola (25) in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Ifaola came to Colorado as the assumed future of the center position in Boulder. He was listed as a four-star recruit, the No. 8 player from Nigeria and the No. 25 center in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.

His 7-0, 245 pound muscular frame intrigued coaches across the country, as he received offers from Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Providence in addition to Colorado.

But his first season wasn’t up to par for the high expectations carried by his four-star rating. He averaged just 7.8 minutes per game, and his stats were lacking as a result. He only averaged 0.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.3 assists per game during his lone season with the Buffs.

Ifaola also frequently ran into foul trouble, and it was the primary reason his minutes never increased as the season progressed. He averaged 1.8 fouls per game despite his low minute total.

But after just one campaign with the Buffs, Ifaola is headed elsewhere.

Colorado big man Fawaz “Tacko” Ifaola will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



Former four-star recruit. Repped by @lamfsports. https://t.co/cO6YuPNJdB pic.twitter.com/tMsAS7rQ1d — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 6, 2026

What Fawaz ‘Tacko’ Ifaola’s departure means for Colorado

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Fawaz Ifaola (25) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Ifaola’s production wasn’t what coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes had hoped, his departure is certainly not what they were hoping for.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s frontcourt has been dismantled by the transfer portal, with star forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak abandoning ship just over a week ago. In addition, the Buffaloes’ only other center on the roster who played in 2025, Elijah Malone, is out of eligibility and will not be returning to Colorado for the 2026 season. Colorado has also yet to secure an incoming center in the transfer portal.

Additionally, Ifaola still had plenty of room for growth. While he didn’t make the progress the Buffaloes were hoping for during the 2025 season, he still possesses the physical makeup of a premier Big 12 center. Had Colorado been able to properly develop Ifaola, limiting his foul trouble and training him to use his frame more effectively, he could still have lived up to the high expectations of being CU’s center of the future.