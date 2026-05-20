Tad Boyle’s New Recruiting Additions Speak Volumes About Colorado’s Future

Coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes have been looking to fill a depleted roster after the transfer portal ransacked much of its talent this offseason.

To do so, Boyle signed forward Chase Hill and landed a commitment from guard Luke Mirhashemi in May. Here’s a look at the underrated freshman duo and what they mean for Colorado’s future.

Forward Chase Hill

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hill comes from a bloodline that Boyle is all too familiar with. His grandfather, Bob Hill, was an assistant coach for the Kansas Jayhawks from 1979 to 1985, and in that time, he recruited Boyle to the program.

Boyle spoke on his connection to the Hill family, how Hill can impact the team right away, in an interview with Troy Andre of CU Athletic Communications.

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 ✍️



Chase Hill is a Colorado Buffalo 🦬 pic.twitter.com/1HqQUc0PJG — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) May 18, 2026

"I knew Chase before he could even walk," Boyle said. "I wouldn't say I've watched him grow up by any means, but I've certainly stayed in touch with coach (Bob) Hill. When we're looking to fill roster spots, we're looking for young men who may be a little bit overlooked…Hill is exactly that. He didn't play a lot of AAU basketball, but he grew up in a gym. He's a coach's kid and the grandson of a coach, so basketball is in the family's blood."

But Hill’s true benefit to the Buffaloes is what he can provide long-term. A coach giving a player an opportunity like this is often repaid in loyalty, meaning the Buffs’ coaching staff can work rigorously to develop Hill while confident that he’s in it for the long haul.

"I look at him as a developmental guy," Boyle said. "He's just looking for an opportunity, and we provided one here, so we'll see where it goes.”

Guard Luke Mirhashemi

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Mirhashemi doesn’t have the same connection to Boyle that Hill does, he can play a similar role alongside him in the future.

Mirhashemi was also drastically overlooked after his final high school season, never announcing any offers nor receiving a rating from any major recruiting sites. But given the situation Colorado is in with its roster, Mirhashemi is getting the same invaluable chance as Hill.

Congratulations to @lukemirhashemi who I've called a teammate since 4th grade, on his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes! @CUBuffs @CUBuffsMBB you are getting a selfless, relentless worker who makes every team better. pic.twitter.com/qs9VIqrCIY — Maxwell Scott (@maxwell_scott1) May 10, 2026

If that same loyalty stems from this move, Colorado can focus on Mirhashemi’s long-term development. Additionally, he has the perfect role model in place in Buffs star guard Barrington Hargress. Both guards are natural passers and play as floor generals. If Hargress can teach Mirhashemi how to score effectively while still facilitating the offense, the young Buff could be waiting in the wings to take over for Hargress following his departure.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 freshman class

Sunnyslope Vikings guard Rider Portela (15) celebrates their overtime win against the Basha Bears during their semifinal game at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on March 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boyle’s new additions are pieces of a now-plentiful freshman class that may have more members to come, given the Buffs’ three remaining open roster slots.

Colorado also added forward Rider Portela, who is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. In addition to him, it added two former Australian National Basketball League players in forward Goc Malual and guard Alex Dickeson.

Boyle and his staff will need to be intentional with this class to make sure it doesn’t turn out as the 2025 class did. If the Buffs have struck gold on their under-the-radar additions, it is of paramount importance that they don’t let them slip away and develop their program of the future.

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