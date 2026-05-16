Five Colorado Men's Basketball Breakout Candidates
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As the Colorado Buffaloes continue to craft their roster for the 2026 season, a number of their new players will prepare to take on larger roles than they ever have before.
Here’s a look at five Buffaloes who could have breakout seasons in 2026.
Guard Jalin Holland
Holland emerged as Colorado’s defensive cornerstone in 2025. As a freshman, he made his way into the starting lineup as the Buffaloes’ best on-ball defender.
In 2026, he will be a part of the starting lineup for the full season, giving him a larger sample size to display his abilities.
He struggled offensively as a freshman, though, averaging just 4.9 points per game on 38.9 percent shooting. He also led the team in fouls per game with 2.4. However, if his offensive production can come around and he can stay out of foul trouble, Holland could emerge as a star of the future for CU.
Guard Josiah Sanders
As a former four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Colorado according to 247Sports, Sanders’s potential has never been in question. He possesses all the physical tools of a guard who can work the interior, and he may be asked to play a considerable amount of small forward in 2026.
In 2025, he displayed capable rebounding ability and the ability to finish through contact at the rim. But his mid-range and 3-point shooting left much to be desired. He averaged just 4.4 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting. He also shot a dismal 12.5 percent from 3-point range.
Sanders needs to use 2026 to develop his shot, but it's certainly within reach given the extra playing time he will receive. If he can combine his physicality with a consistent shot, the sky is the limit for the type of player he can become in Boulder.
Guard Ian Inman
Inman is the third member of Colorado’s key returners from the 2025 freshman class. He has shown potential to become a premier scoring option for the Buffaloes, and if he becomes a bit more well-rounded, he can be a star for CU.
His 3-point shooting is what caught the eyes of fans throughout the year. He caught fire from beyond the arc against the then-No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
He nailed four-straight 3-pointers against the Red Raiders and was one of the few bright spots in a 78-44 road loss for CU.
Against K-State, he made five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 17 points. And he kept the Buffs in the game against Oklahoma State, hitting three 3-pointers in their Big 12 Tournament loss.
He struggled defensively and rarely drove the ball to the interior, but if he can make that a part of his game in 2026, he could carve out a spot as a breakout star in the starting lineup.
Forward Goc Malual
Malual will also be key to Colorado’s defensive success. He was a premier defender for the Sydney Kings in the Australian National Basketball League in 2025, and looks to be the same for the Buffs.
He brings rare pro experience to a relatively young Colorado team, and although he will have to adjust to the American game, he should shine in a thin front court.
Forward Rider Portela
Portela was a four-star recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. It listed him as the No. 10 recruit from the state of Arizona, the No. 39 small forward and the No. 104 overall recruit in the class of 2026.
Similarly to Malual, Portela will benefit from how thin Colorado’s front court is. He’ll likely see substantial playing time despite his youth and, therefore, have plenty of opportunities to break out on offense. He averaged 12.5 points per game as a senior and 13.2 points per game as a junior at Sunnyslope High School.
Portela is a lanky forward, standing 6-6, 175 pounds, but if Tad Boyle and his staff can create plays for Portela to find open looks, he could make his way into the starting lineup as a viable scoring option.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.