Key Trio Returning To Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball

A young, talented triad will remain Colorado Buffaloes.

Guards Jalin Holland, Josiah Sanders and Ian Inman are returning to coach Tad Boyle's Buffs for the 2026-27 season, the university announced Friday. Each made strides throughout fascinating freshman seasons and will bring continuity and athleticism to Colorado's future backcourt.

Josiah Sanders, Ian Inman, Jalin Holland Returning To Colorado

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

After the most talented piece of Colorado's freshman class, guard Isaiah Johnson, entered the transfer portal, it became crucial to keep the other youngsters. Keeping Sanders, Holland and Inman allows the Buffaloes' portal focus to shift toward the frontcourt.

"Our freshman class this year was extremely talented, and to retain Josiah, Jalen, and Ian is a tremendous core to bring back, along with Barrington (Hargress) to build around," Boyle said in a Friday release. "I feel like our perimeter play is in really good shape as we head into next year."

Sanders was one of two players to appear in all of Colorado's games last season, starting seven and averaging 17.9 minutes per contest. He logged 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. He also grabbed the second-most offensive rebounds (36) on the Buffs.

In his first career start, Sanders scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Hailing from Denver, Colorado, he'll continue to bring two-way energy and durability close to home.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) faces off with Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Holland registered the most starts (10) of any Buffs freshman besides Johnson, averaging 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He struggled from the field but was a tenacious wing defender, averaging nearly a steal per game.

Inman had a late-season emergence, making 22 appearances and one start. He averaged 4.1 points with a sharp 3-point stroke, shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. He fired away for four 3s against Texas Tech and five against Kansas State, when he dropped a career-high 17 points. Over two postseason contests in the Big 12 tournament and College Basketball Crown, he averaged 10.5 points and made five triples.

With each bringing unique skills, Colorado's backcourt will remain stable despite losing its most talented member. Holland, Sanders and Inman join Barrington Hargress as Buffs to confirm they'll return next season.

"When I think of those three together, I think of toughness," Boyle said. "I think of the improvement they made over the course of the season and the togetherness they have. They're great friends and have formed a bond during their freshman year ... You get a chance to have three really good sophomores next year that will take the next step."

Colorado's Transfer Portal Outlook

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out from the bench in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite four players set, Colorado's roster will see significant turnover next season. Eight players have transferred out so far, four guards and four forwards: Johnson, Felix Kossaras, Andrew Crawford and Jon Mani, alongside Sebastian Rancik, Bangot Dak, Alon Michaeli and Fawaz "Tacko" Ifaola, respectively.

And with the graduation of center Elijah Malone, that leaves just two current Buffs with undecided fates: center Leo Van Elswyk and walk-on forward Nick Randall. Colorado will also welcome one true freshman in forward Rider Portela last November, and the Buffs recently received commitments from two Australian recruits in forward Goc Malual and guard Alex Dickeson.