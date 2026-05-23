Colorado Elevates Recruiting Class With Amir Jones Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes are down to one known roster slot to fill after guard Amir Jones announced his commitment to Tad Boyle’s squad on Thursday.

Jones is the third recruiting addition for the Buffs in May, and he provides a benefit to the Buffaloes similar to their other recent additions.

Guard Amir Jones’s Versatility as a Recruit

Harvard-Westlake's Amir Jones shoots for three over Bellevue's Tayten Jones during the first quarter of their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason Jones was an intriguing recruit for Boyle and Colorado is the versatility he displayed in his high school career. While he didn’t have any pieces of his skillset that particularly stood out as Big 12 quality, he displayed how well-rounded a player he is.

He played a combo guard role for the Harvard-Westlake High School Wolverines and averaged 12 points, four assists and five rebounds per game, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. His ability to score and rebound the ball at just 6-3 stands out, as that player model fits perfectly into the Buffs’ system, with multiple similar players carving out roles in 2025.

Two prime examples are returning Buffs guards Jalin Holland and Josiah Sanders. The pair of guards emerged as contributing rebounders off the bench, and may both have starting roles awaiting them in 2026 as a result. Their offensive games are still developing, but if Jones can make scoring a more consistent part of his game than either of them has, he may carve out a role quickly as well.

How Amir Jones Can Develop With the Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) and guard Jalin Holland (11) celebrate defeating the Utah Utes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones stands a good chance of doing just that, as he has teammates who match his playstyle to learn from in his early years. When Holland and Sanders arrived in Boulder, they were unique and inexperienced, with no older teammates of their playstyle to set an example.

Jones can learn from Holland and Sanders based on how they play in their increased roles, while learning from teammates like Barrington Hargress to develop his scoring and assists.

Jones should be presented with opportunities to showcase his progression in 2026 as well. Given Colorado’s issues with depth, Jones may carve out a consistent role despite his youth. Boyle and his staff can then monitor how Jones develops throughout the season and accurately decide how to implement him in the future.

Outlook of the Colorado Buffaloes’ New Freshman Trio

Harvard-Westlake's Amir Jones takes a shot while guarded by Bellevue's Tayten Jones (22) and Gavin Wettlaufer (32) during the fourth quarter of their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is the third recruit to join Colorado since May 9, as the Buffaloes also landed commitments from power forward Chase Hill and point guard Luke Mirhashemi in that span.

The trio shares a common path laid before them, as they all arrive in Boulder as overlooked recruits looking to prove themselves. None of the Buffaloes’ newest freshmen are rated by any major recruiting sites. Each of them was given an opportunity due to the Buffs’ diminished roster and the fact that Boyle saw something in them that other coaches were missing.

The choice Boyle made to give the trio a chance is something the Buffs can hope pays off long-term. If Colorado gains the loyalty of these players due to the chance it gave them, Boyle, a known player developer, can invest in their development and make long-standing stars for his team’s future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.