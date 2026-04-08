Most Pressing Needs For Colorado Basketball in the Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down season, which was concluded by their early exit in the College Basketball Crown. Coach Tad Boyle is hoping to have a much better season in 2026 with his job security in question, but several departures to the transfer portal and graduation may put a lot more pressure on Boyle.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Roster Departures

In the backcourt, the Buffaloes have lost freshman guard Isaiah to the transfer portal, which is one of the more significant losses looking ahead to the 2026 season. Johnson was Colorado’s best scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game throughout last season, and provided pressure on the perimeter against other guards, generating 1.0 steals per game.

Other losses to the backcourt in the transfer portal include guards Felix Kossaras and Andrew Crawford. Kossaras and Crawford didn’t have major roles with the Buffs during the 2025 campaign, but this is valuable depth for Colorado to lose.

It is also important to note that Kossaras did have a solid performance in the Crown with a 14-point outing, which he could take as positive momentum heading into 2026.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the frontcourt, the Buffaloes take the biggest hit as they lose forwards Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik, and Fawaz Ifaola to the transfer portal and center Elijah Malone to graduation.

Dak and Rancik were the most important parts of the frontcourt, especially on the glass, as they were Colorado’s top two rebounders. Both forwards were also the best options to defend the rim, and without either, that appears to be a major need for next season.

Dak and Rancik also provided great scoring for the Buffaloes, with Rancik contributing 12.3 points and Dak adding another 11.5 points. Ifaola and Malone also provided great depth for the frontcourt, especially once Rancik was out with an injury.

Malone stepped into a starting role near the end of the season and was decent with averages of 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Ifaola was also playing a little more than normal with the injury to Rancik and averaged 0.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The summation of all these losses looks like a real problem for the Buffaloes, and there are clearly a few needs that coach Boyle has to address if he wants to have a better season in 2026.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Key Needs Looking Ahead To Transfer Portal

Taking into account the transfers and graduates for the Buffaloes, there is one very clear need that sits above the rest. That is finding a way to reach the front court to find depth and starters.

As of now, Colorado has one player in the front court with game experience in the forward position, along with Michaeli. Michaeli is still a younger player as he just finished his freshman season and could step into a larger role in 2026, but he does need to find the support of other players in the front court.

While Colorado is looking for pieces in the front court, Boyle needs to consider finding more physical players to help improve the rebounding and defense in the paint, as that became a problem near the back end of the 2025 season.

In addition to the front court, the Buffaloes have to find a way to add a significant amount of scoring. With all the losses added up, Colorado has lost 46 points per game in production out of their 80 points per game average for this season.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Guard Barrington Hargress has decided to return to Boulder for next season, but he cannot do it alone on the scoring front, and he could also use another guard to help with playmaking in the backcourt.

Looking at the needs as a whole, it seems Colorado needs scoring across the roster, depth, and playmaking in the back court, and significant additions in the front court to address the struggles of defense on the interior and rebounding the basketball.

If the Buffaloes want to be successful, Boyle must work very closely with athletic director Fernando Lovo to consistently attack the transport portal and high school recruiting to address these needs. This will be no easy task, and with the Big 12 being such a deep conference, this is a very important offseason for Colorado and coach Boyle.