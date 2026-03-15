Colorado Buffaloes NCAA Tournament Seed Projection

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team comes off a solid performance in the Big 12 Tournament after getting all the way to the semifinals before losing to No. 15 West Virginia. The Buffaloes ended the season 22-11 and finished sixth in the Big 12 standings.

Before the conference tournament, Colorado was on the edge of potentially missing the NCAA Tournament, but after a great run, they have put themselves in a great position for an at-large bid. JR Payne has done an excellent job coaching this team could go on a run in March.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne yells out during the second round game of the Big 12 Tournament inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s NCAA Tournament Seed Projection

According to Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology update, it appears the Buffaloes are a projected 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. As of this projection, Creme thinks that Colorado could be looking at a matchup against the seventh-seeded Washington Huskies in the first round.

A projection from CBS Sports has Colorado as an 11th seed taking on the Ole Miss Rebels. When it comes down to March Madness, the seeding within the bracket can often play a crucial role in how far teams go and who they play.

Colorado’s expected range seems to be between the 10-11 seed area, which are two completely different paths. Being a 10 seed means a matchup with the second seed in the Round of 32. Instead of being an 11 seed and getting a matchup with the third seed, who is often not at the level of the second seed in this tournament.

While Colorado does seem to be close to a tournament lock, where they are placed in terms of seeding will do a lot to determine how far they go and what their matchups are.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Zyanna Walker (1) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2025 Season

After entering the Big 12 Tournament as a bubble team, it appears Colorado may have done enough to put itself in a position to be expected to make the tournament.

The Big 12 features four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll: West Virginia, TCU, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Having teams like this in the conference has helped the Buffaloes test themselves consistently to ensure they are ready for what could be a very chaotic NCAA Tournament.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) attempts to drive the ball around West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Key Colorado Players for the NCAA Tournament

During the 2025 season, Colorado has seen contributions from multiple players across the roster. However, five key players could play a major role in any run the Buffaloes can make in this tournament. These include guard Desiree Wooten, guard Zyanna Walker, forward Jade Masogayo, Logyn Greer, and forward Anaelle Dutat.

Guard Desiree Wooten has had a solid season for Colorado with averages of 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She has given the Buffaloes a consistent option on offense and someone who can cause havoc on the perimeter at the defensive end.

Fellow guard Zyanna Walker has also been able to contribute on both sides as well. Walker is averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Walker and Wooten on the perimeter on the defensive side could become a major problem if opposing backcourts aren’t careful.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw (5) gets set for a throw in against Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

At forward, Jade Masogayo has provided a consistent presence for Colorado as she is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Her versatility on defense in the paint and on the outside has been crucial for the Buffaloes.

At the other forward, Anaelle Dutat has become someone that Colorado has relied on, especially as a rebounder. Dutat is the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. She also adds 8.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Logyn Greer also adds to the Buffaloes' front court with averages of 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game. Greer provides a solid presence to help with rebounding and can also defend the paint consistently as well.

Colorado has received contributions from many players on this roster, but these five will be crucial to their success. Regardless of where the Buffaloes are seeded, these five players and their performances may very well determine if they will be an early exit or if there is a special run to be made.

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