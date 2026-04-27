Colorado Buffaloes That Signed as Undrafted Free Agents After the NFL Draft

There were no Colorado Buffaloes selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there have been five former Buffs to sign contracts with teams as undrafted free agents. Here are the five.

Sincere Brown, Wide Receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sincere Brown is a 6-5, 175 pound wide receiver that spent the 2025 season with the buffaloes. Brown had 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

At the Colorado's pro day, Brown had a vertical jump of 33.5 inches, which have ranked No. 25 at the 2026 NFL Combine compared to all of the wideouts that participated.

He went undrafted and was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Preston Hodge, Defensive Back

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Preston Hodge is a 6-0, 200 pound defensive back that spent 2024 and 2025 with the Buffaloes. He had his most productive season in Boulder in 2025.

During this year, Hodge had 56 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 13 passes defended, and one fumble recovery

Hodge was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Xavier Hill, Offensive Lineman

Xavier Hill is a 6-3, 307 pound offensive lineman that played for three different schools over his six year collegiate football career. Hill was with the LSU Tigers fro. 2020-2022, the Memphis Tigers from 2023-2024, and Colorado in 2025.

At Colorado's pro day, Hodge had a 40-yard dash that clocked in at 4.56 seconds.

He was signed by the New York Jets following going undrafted.

Arden Walker, Defensive End

Colorado's Arden Walker celebrates after a sack against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arden Walker is a 6-2, 250 pound defensive end that played for Colorado under coach Deion Sanders from 2023-2025. As a Buff, Walker had 91 total tackles, eight sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defended. In the 40-yard dash at Colorado pro day, Walker ran in 4.76 seconds.

He was signed after the draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Anquin Barnes Jr., Defensive Tackle

Anquin Barnes Jr. is a 6-5, 340 pound defensive tackle that played for "Coach Prime" in 2024 and 2025. Barnes had 34 total tackles one interception, and one pass defended in Boulder. At Colorado pro day, Barnes had a vertical leap of 29.0 inches and a 40-yard dash time of 5.01 seconds.

He was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

No Colorado Buffaloes Drafted in 2026

In 2025, there were four Colorado players to be selected in the NFL Draft: cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. In 2026, there were zero.

In a way, this reflects how the 2025 season went for Colorado. Coming off a nine-win 2024 season, the Buffaloes went 3-9 in 2025. This was the second time in three years under Deion Sanders that Colorado failed to make a bowl game. The Buffs will look to bounce back from this disappointing mark in 2026. The 2026 season will kick off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3.

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