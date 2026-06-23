Colorado’s Roster Has Jersey Numbers Released for Upcoming Season

The Colorado Buffaloes have revealed the jersey numbers for their 2026-27 squad on their official X account.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Here are the numbers for all 15 players on the roster.

No. 0: Ian Inman, Guard

No. 1: Alex Dickeson, Guard

No. 3: Amir Jones, Guard

No. 5: Josiah Sanders, Guard

No. 6: David Gomez, Forward

No. 8: Goc Manual, Forward

No. 11: Jalin Holland, Guard

No. 12: Justin Neely, Forward

No. 13: Luke Mirhashemi, Guard

No. 15: Rider Portella, Guard

No. 23: Chase Hill, Forward

No. 24: Barrington Hargress, Guard

No. 32: Eric Jacobsen, Center

No. 34: Noah Feddersen, Center

No. 41: Nick Randall, Forward

The Buffaloes will be looking to snap a two-year NCAA Tournament drought this upcoming season. Colorado has struggled in Big 12 conference play since rejoining the league ahead of the 2024-25 season.

In 2024-25, the Buffaloes went 14-21 overall and 3-17 in Big 12 play. 2025-26 was better, as Colorado went 17-16 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 play.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

2026-27 will be a big year for long-time Colorado coach Tad Boyle. Boyle has been at the helm in Boulder since 2010 and will be entering his 17th season. Boyle has led the Buffs to an overall record of 329-220, with six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Missing the big dance for a third consecutive season this deep into the tenure of Boyle could lead to big changes.

Colorado's changes to make the NCAA Tournament got better this offseason with the field expanding from 68 teams to 76. These eight additional at-large bids will especially favor power conference teams like Colorado.

A big reason for Colorado's struggles the past two years is the difficultly of the Big 12 conference. The Big 12 is widely considered to be one of the best basketball conferences in the entire country. Programs like the Arizona Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, and Texas Tech Red Raiders have consistently been final four caliber teams, making the regular season slate loaded for Colorado.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes took some big hits in the transfer portal this offseason. They lost three of their four leading scorers from last season: guard Isaiah Johnson (16.9 points per game), forward Sebastian Rancik (12.3 points per game), and forward Bangot Dak (11.5 points per game).

On the flip side of the portal, Colorado added forward Noah Feddersen, forward Justin Neely, and forward David Gomez.

The biggest return for Colorado is from guard Barrington Hargress. As a junior for Colorado last season, Hargress was the Buffaloes second leading scorer. He averaged 14.7 points per game along with 4.5 assits and 2.2 rebounds. The 6-1 Hargress shot 53.2 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point land. If the Buffaloes want any chance to participate in March Madness in 2027, he'll likely have to replicate this type of output.

Will the Buffs be able to get back to the NCAA Tournament for a seventh time under Boyle?

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