Colorado’s Roster Has Jersey Numbers Released for Upcoming Season
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The Colorado Buffaloes have revealed the jersey numbers for their 2026-27 squad on their official X account.
Here are the numbers for all 15 players on the roster.
No. 0: Ian Inman, Guard
No. 1: Alex Dickeson, Guard
No. 3: Amir Jones, Guard
No. 5: Josiah Sanders, Guard
No. 6: David Gomez, Forward
No. 8: Goc Manual, Forward
No. 11: Jalin Holland, Guard
No. 12: Justin Neely, Forward
No. 13: Luke Mirhashemi, Guard
No. 15: Rider Portella, Guard
No. 23: Chase Hill, Forward
No. 24: Barrington Hargress, Guard
No. 32: Eric Jacobsen, Center
No. 34: Noah Feddersen, Center
No. 41: Nick Randall, Forward
The Buffaloes will be looking to snap a two-year NCAA Tournament drought this upcoming season. Colorado has struggled in Big 12 conference play since rejoining the league ahead of the 2024-25 season.
In 2024-25, the Buffaloes went 14-21 overall and 3-17 in Big 12 play. 2025-26 was better, as Colorado went 17-16 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 play.
2026-27 will be a big year for long-time Colorado coach Tad Boyle. Boyle has been at the helm in Boulder since 2010 and will be entering his 17th season. Boyle has led the Buffs to an overall record of 329-220, with six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Missing the big dance for a third consecutive season this deep into the tenure of Boyle could lead to big changes.
Colorado's changes to make the NCAA Tournament got better this offseason with the field expanding from 68 teams to 76. These eight additional at-large bids will especially favor power conference teams like Colorado.
A big reason for Colorado's struggles the past two years is the difficultly of the Big 12 conference. The Big 12 is widely considered to be one of the best basketball conferences in the entire country. Programs like the Arizona Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, and Texas Tech Red Raiders have consistently been final four caliber teams, making the regular season slate loaded for Colorado.
The Buffaloes took some big hits in the transfer portal this offseason. They lost three of their four leading scorers from last season: guard Isaiah Johnson (16.9 points per game), forward Sebastian Rancik (12.3 points per game), and forward Bangot Dak (11.5 points per game).
On the flip side of the portal, Colorado added forward Noah Feddersen, forward Justin Neely, and forward David Gomez.
The biggest return for Colorado is from guard Barrington Hargress. As a junior for Colorado last season, Hargress was the Buffaloes second leading scorer. He averaged 14.7 points per game along with 4.5 assits and 2.2 rebounds. The 6-1 Hargress shot 53.2 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point land. If the Buffaloes want any chance to participate in March Madness in 2027, he'll likely have to replicate this type of output.
Will the Buffs be able to get back to the NCAA Tournament for a seventh time under Boyle?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1