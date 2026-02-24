Colorado Buffaloes Forward Bangot Dak Receives Big 12 Conference Honor

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball has had an up-and-down season, but recently their play has been more consistent, allowing them to pick up some wins. Colorado coach Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes only had one game last week, which was a win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 83-69, but they got some more great news.

On Monday, it was announced that Colorado forward Bangot Dak was named to the Big 12 starting five of the week for Feb. 16-22 for his performance against Oklahoma State.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Andrija Vukovic (19) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Big 12 Starting Five of The Week

Against the Cowboys, Dak recorded 17 points, seven rebounds (three offensive), two blocks, and one steal, serving as a consistent force all night long. Through scoring his 17 points, Dak shot an efficient 5-8 from the field, 6-7 from the free throw line, and 1-2 from three-point range.

Dak did a great job contributing in all aspects of the game and being a force, especially on the interior, as a presence in the paint, making Oklahoma State work for everything they got.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) wins the opening tip against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Bangot Dak’s 2025 Campaign

During the 2025 season, Bangot Dak has been consistent for the Buffaloes and has enabled them to increase their play in certain games and moments.

Dak has averaged 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 73.8 percent from the free-throw line. Dak has been someone that the Buffaloes have relied on all season, and if he can continue to play the way he is capable of, Colorado may be able to pull off a few upsets near the end of the season.

Other than Oklahoma State, Dak has had some other great performances. This includes a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders that the Buffaloes lost 73-71. Dak had five points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in this outing.

Against the Red Raiders, Dak proved that he can be a dominant defensive presence without having to contribute hugely on offense to make an impact on the game. Without Dak, there is a good chance that Colorado may have struggled to stay in the game against a very competitive Texas Tech team.

The rest of the season, the Buffaloes will look to Dak on the inside to be a solid presence and see how far they can go.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) passes the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Upcoming Matchup

The next game coming up for Colorado is a home game against the Kansas State Wildcats, who are 11-16 on the season. While Kansas State has struggled to grab wins this season, they do have a solid scorer in P.J. Haggerty, who averages 23.5 points per game.

Colorado must do their best to limit Haggerty so Kansas State does not get in a rhythm offensively. To do this, the Buffaloes must play great three-point defense.

For the season, Colorado allows 24.8 points from three per game, which ranks 251st in the nation. On offense, the Wildcats average 9.7 threes made per game, placing them 41st in the country and generating 29.1 points per game.

If Dak and fellow forward Sebastian Rancik can help limit Kansas State’s effectiveness in the paint, they must also move their feet well on the perimeter to limit easy looks from beyond the arc.

However, the guards Barrington Hargress, Isaiah Johnson, and Josiah Sanders have to create constant pressure on the perimeter to create turnovers and never let Kansas State get going.

This is a game that the Buffaloes should be able to win, but it will take a full team effort in addition to making an emphasis on limiting the Wildcats’ three-point shooting.