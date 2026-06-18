Top Five Newcomers for Tad Boyle’s Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes were forced to overhaul their promising roster from the 2025 season following a mass exodus in the transfer portal. The Buffaloes brought in three transfers and seven recruits, all of whom may be expected to play large roles in 2026.

However, Colorado brought in some intriguing names when piecing its roster back together. Here’s a look at the top five newcomers on CU’s roster for the 2026 season.

1. Forward Justin Neely

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Neely may be the answer to the rebounding issues Colorado has battled over the last two seasons. In 2025 with the UNC Greensboro Spartans, Neely averaged 11.5 rebounds per game, good for the second most in Division I men’s basketball.

As a matter of fact, he was everything for the Spartans, leading the team in points (17.9), assists (2.4) and steals (0.9) per game in addition to his rebounding. Neely brings needed experience and toughness to a team that desperately needs it. He’s likely to be a centerpiece of Colorado’s starting lineup both as a No. 2 scoring option and as the Buffs’ leading rebounder.

2. Center Noah Feddersen

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) shoots a free throw during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Feddersen will be similarly important to the Buffs’ frontcourt as he brings size to a team that is badly lacking it. He stands 6-10 and weighs 245 pounds, giving him an ideal frame for a Big 12 center.

While he never rebounded to the level that coaches had hoped in his days with the North Dakota State Bison, the change of scenery will do him wonders. Boyle preaches stout rebounding at every opportunity, as it is the factor of the game that he holds with paramount importance. He will focus hard on coaching Feddersen’s rebounding and likely have him contributing at a more ideal rate by the start of the season.

3. Forward Rider Portela

Sunnyslope guard Rider Portela (15) scores a layup against St. Mary’s during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portela still has much to prove as he enters his freshman season in 2026. However, he comes in with incredibly high expectations. He was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which also listed him as the No. 9 recruiting addition in Colorado history. This put him ahead of names like Spencer Dinwiddie, Alec Burks and Isaiah Johnson.

Portela is a high-scoring, lanky forward who still rebounds well for his thinner frame. If he can bulk up during Colorado’s offseason training, he could be an X-factor for the Buffaloes come November.

4. Forward Goc Malual

Glory to God as I proudly announce my commitment to Colorado. Grateful to Coach Boyle, Coach Tomlinson, and Sean Tribe for their belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to grow and elevate my basketball journey. pic.twitter.com/lA4djr0S3x — GOC (@GocMalual) March 24, 2026

Malual is likely going to be one of the Buffaloes’ anchors defensively. He thrived in Australia’s National Basketball League as an on-ball defender, and although CU has guard Jalin Holland to carry the load defensively as well, Malual will have his role.

In his first year, Malual likely won’t be in the starting lineup. But the Buffaloes will be able to turn to him off the bench when Holland needs a rest. Colorado was thin in on-ball defense in 2025, and there was a clear difference when the likes of Holland and Josiah Sanders were off the floor. However, Malual can help Colorado solve those issues in 2026.

5. Guard Amir Jones

Harvard-Westlake's Amir Jones takes a shot while guarded by Bellevue's Tayten Jones (22) and Gavin Wettlaufer (32) during the fourth quarter of their game in the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is flying under the radar, but has all the makings of a future star in Boulder. First of all, he possesses a muscular 6-3, 180-pound frame, and shouldn’t struggle with being outmatched on a size basis like some of Colorado’s other freshmen. But additionally, he proved to be a capable scorer and passer with the Harvard-Westlake High School Wolverines.

As a junior, he was already averaging 8.5 points while still averaging a solid 2.1 assists per game. Jones helped his team to a 27-7 record in 2025 and may surprise Buffs fans as an emerging star in 2026.

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