Outgoing Colorado Buffaloes Sebastian Rancik, Bangot Dak Make Transfer Portal Moves

Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak announced their transfer portal decisions on Sunday with Rancik committing to Florida State and Dak committing to Vanderbilt, per On3's Joe Tipton. They join former Buffs guard Isaiah Johnson (now at Texas) as the third former Colorado player to leave the Big 12 conference as Rancik opts for the ACC and Dak heads to the SEC.

The trio of Johnson, Rancik, and Dak make up three of Colorado's four most productive players with rising senior guard Barrington Hargress, and the Buffs are now tasked with replacing such production with Hargress as the only returner.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) during a time out in the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Rancik’s season ended prematurely with an injury, but he averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Buffs. Dak was Colorado’s leading rebounder with 6.5 boards per game, scoring 11.5 points per contest as well.

While each player has his respective reasons for transferring, the most expected ones are for seeking better NIL deals or more development on a better team in a better league. The Buffs finished 12th in the Big 12, and the allure of the SEC was too strong for the program to hold onto key talent like Johnson and Dak.

Still, Colorado coach Tad Boyle proved his ability to recruit and build up a solid core, one that saw its headliners of Johnson, Dak, and Rancik all depart in the portal. Can he do it again?

Colorado Buffaloes Roster Outlook

Boyle and the Buffaloes did retain Hargress as well as three freshmen guards: Jalin Holland, Ian Inman, and Josiah Sanders.

As a freshman, Holland averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as one of Colorado's key pieces coming off of the bench. Meanwhile, Sanders appeared in 33 games as a constant presence in the Buffs backcourt, averaging 4.4 points and 1.7 assists per game.

Inman played the fewest minutes of the returning trio, but he flashed with a couple of double-digit scoring performances as a true freshman.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Ryan Crotty (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"When I think of those three together, I think of toughness. I think of the improvement they made over the course of the season and the togetherness they have. They're great friends and have formed a bond during their freshman year. Their toughness, energy and work ethic, when you have those attributes to go along with talent, which they all have, you get a chance to have three really good sophomores next year that will take the next step," Boyle said in a release announcing the return of the three freshmen.

With eight outgoing transfers to replace, the Buffaloes will certainly have a new look to them for the 2026-27 season.

Colorado has landed one transfer portal prospect so far in former North Dakota State foward Noah Feddersen. On the recruiting trail, Boyle and company are bringing in four-star forward Rider Portela as well as two prospects from the NBL in Australia: forward Goc Malual and guard Alex Dickeson.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle talks to his players in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The transfer portal for men's college basketball closes on Tuesday, April 21, meaning players have to enter their names by then. Transfer athletes do not have to commit before the portal closes, though, so Colorado is expected to continue hosting prospects on visits while building out the roster.

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