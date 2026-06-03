Four Colorado Buffaloes With NBA Draft Potential

The conversation surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball during the 2026 offseason has focused primarily on the uncertainty surrounding their roster. While the Buffs have plenty of unproven talent, many Colorado players have bright futures.

In the 2026 season and beyond, known player developer Tad Boyle will look to prepare his players for the next level. Here’s a look at four players on Colorado’s 2026 roster who could build NBA potential in their time in Boulder.

1. Guard Barrington Hargress

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Hargress has the most potential to turn into an NBA prospect by the conclusion of the 2026 season. He was a star in his days at UC Riverside and proved that his talents translate from level to level with his breakout season at Colorado in 2025.

Following the departure of star guard Isaiah Johnson, the Buffaloes are looking to Hargress to emerge at the forefront of their offense. He’s an excellent passer who scores with ease when given the opportunity. That skillset was shown in 2025 when he averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, good for second-most and most on the team, respectively.

Hargress is the exemplification of a true point guard, something that is becoming more scarce in today’s game. This should make him a viable candidate for the NBA if he puts it all together in 2026.

2. Guard Josiah Sanders

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) reacts in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

While Sanders has the furthest to go out of the players on this list in terms of development, he also has arguably the highest ceiling. Sanders was the former No. 1 recruit from the state of Colorado, according to 247Sports, and you don’t have to watch him play for long to see why.

Sanders is an incredibly athletic guard whom Boyle swung down to play in the frontcourt on a number of occasions during the 2025 season. He still needs to develop a more consistent shot, but he’s a capable rebounder who can hold his own on defense.

Boyle has expressed his confidence in Sanders’s scoring developing over time, and if it does, he’ll have NBA front offices paying attention before long.

3. Guard Jalin Holland

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Holland emerged as a defensive powerhouse in 2025 and is likely to be the Buffs’ top on-ball defender in 2026. The prowess he showed when guarding the Big 12’s best guards as a freshman was more than promising and bodes well for his NBA potential.

Holland still needs to develop his scoring and work on playing without fouling, but if he cleans up his game, there’s little for NBA teams not to like. He stands 6-5 and weighs 200 pounds, so he possesses an ideal frame for a defensive guard at the next level.

If Holland can have a clean 2026 season in Colorado’s starting lineup, he’ll be a tantalizing NBA prospect.

4. Forward Justin Neely

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Neely is somewhat of a wild card pick on this list, but there’s no doubt that he can produce at the level of an NBA prospect. He doesn’t fit the traditional body type of an NBA forward, has battled injuries and is approaching his final season of eligibility in 2026. This means he has a lot of ground to make up with little time to do so.

Still, Neely proved in 2025 that he can be among college basketball’s best combo big men. He averaged 17.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game, all of which were team highs for the UNC Greensboro Spartans. His rebounding average was also good for the second-highest mark in all of college basketball.

While Neely certainly possesses more of an outside chance than his teammates on this list, he could make a case for the league if he can continue to produce at his 2025 clip.

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