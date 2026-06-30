Former Colorado Star Applauds Derrick White Hire as Basketball Strategy President

The Colorado Buffaloes hired Derrick White last week to be the president of basketball strategy on coach Tad Boyle’s staff.

White is a former Buffalo and currently a guard for the Boston Celtics. He’ll now be doing some work off the court with his alma mater. Another former Buffalo, long-time NBA guard Spencer Dinwiddie spoke highly of White when asked about the hire.

Spencer Dinwiddie Speaks Highly of Derrick White Hire

Sep 29, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) poses for a photo during media day at Queens University. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Spencer Dinwiddie and Derrick White didn’t play together at Colorado, but each have a connection with the program. Dinwiddie played for the Buffs from 2011-2014 before being selected in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. White played one season at Colorado in 2016-17 after playing for University of Colorado Colorado Springs from 2012-2015.

The two will be connected forever through the Buffaloes program. Dinwiddie is excited about having White as the Colorado president of basketball strategy.

“D-White is Colorado to the core. I can’t think of a better person to be president of and to help usher this new NIL era. It’s an inspiration to me,” Diniwddie said in a video posted by the official Colorado men’s basketball account. “Sets a standard and obviously I have to look at ways that I can participate in and helping give back and try to have voice within the program.”

In Dinwiddie’s time with the Buffs as a guard, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He earned First-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2013. Dinwiddie declared for the 2014 NBA Draft and was selected in the second round. His NBA career has spanned 11 years with numerous teams. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game in the NBA and last played in the league in 2025.

Dec 28, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25) attempts a free throw in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Bulldogs 84-74. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

White other hand is now in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. He just finished his ninth year in the NBA. Overall, he has averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. White was a member of the Boston Celtics 2024 championship winning team. He has been named NBA First-team All-Defense one time and Second-team All-Defense twice.

Prior to getting selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, he spent a season with Colorado in 2016-17. In 34 games played for the Buffs, White averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He was named First-team All-Pac-12.

Dec 7, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at the Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Musketeers 68-66. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both Dinwiddie and White played under Colorado coach Tad Boyle. Boyle is entering his 17th season as coach in Boulder. Since taking over in 2010, Boyle has accumulated an overall record of 329-220 with six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado has missed the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons and will be aiming to get back there in 2027.

The Buffaloes have had a tough time getting their footing in the new-look Big 12 conference. They did improve in conference play last season compared to the year prior, going from a 3-17 in conference play in 2024-25 to 7-13 in 2025-26. Will they take another step forward in 2026-27?

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