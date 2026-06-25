Derrick White Speaks Candidly on Return to Colorado as Basketball Strategy President
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The Colorado Buffaloes have named Derrick White president of basketball strategy. White is currently in the NBA as a guard for the Boston Celtics. He played one season for Colorado back in 2016-17.
Derrick White Hired As Colorado’s President of Basketball Strategy
Derrick White was introduced as Colorado’s president of basketball strategy and he spoke about what excites him about it.
“I’m willing to give some of my time to the University of Colorado and help make this a special place in not just basketball,” White said at his introduction alongside Buffs coach Tadd Boyle. “This is where I’m from so I’m passionate about all the stuff…That’s kind of why I was excited about this opportunity and see how I can grow in this position.”
White was born in the state of Colorado and began his collegiate basketball career with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He played there from 2012-2015 before transferring to the Buffaloes for the 2016-17 season.
In his lone season as a Buff, White averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He entered the 2017 NBA Draft and was selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs.
White just wrapped up his ninth season in the NBA. The past four and a half years have been with the Celtics. For his career, White has averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He has made First team All-Defense one time, Second team All-Defense two times, and is a 2024 NBA Champion with the Celtics.
Derrick White Donates to Colorado
In addition to being named the president of basketball strategy, White and family also made a generous donation to Colorado athletics. Per Colorado’s official men’s basketball X account, Derrick White and his family invested $2 million in Colorado athletics.
This $2 million will go beyond just the basketball program, which as White stated, is part of the reason for taking this role. He mentioned in his introduction how he's been texting about non-basketball things within the athletic department such as the lacrosse team's game against Northwestern.
On the court, the Buffaloes have missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two season. Coach Tad Boyle will be returning to the sideline in Boulder for a 17th season, looking to snap that two-year skid of missing out on March Madness. Colorado will be going into year three as members in the Big 12 conference after their decade long absense being in the Pac-12 from 2011-2024.
The Big 12 is aruguably the best overall basketballl conference in the country and it's been difficult for the Buffs to find their footing in league play over the past two season. They went 3-17 in league play in 2024-25 and 7-13 in 2025-26. They have not sniffed the NCAA Tournament bubble due to these poor showings in conference play.
Will the Buffaloes get back to the big dance this season?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1