Derrick White Speaks Candidly on Return to Colorado as Basketball Strategy President

The Colorado Buffaloes have named Derrick White president of basketball strategy. White is currently in the NBA as a guard for the Boston Celtics. He played one season for Colorado back in 2016-17.

Derrick White Hired As Colorado’s President of Basketball Strategy

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) talks with a referee during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Derrick White was introduced as Colorado’s president of basketball strategy and he spoke about what excites him about it.

“I’m willing to give some of my time to the University of Colorado and help make this a special place in not just basketball,” White said at his introduction alongside Buffs coach Tadd Boyle. “This is where I’m from so I’m passionate about all the stuff…That’s kind of why I was excited about this opportunity and see how I can grow in this position.”

ready to build something special in Boulder ⛰️



🗣️ @Dwhite921 pic.twitter.com/sl6WYzcgSh — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 24, 2026

White was born in the state of Colorado and began his collegiate basketball career with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He played there from 2012-2015 before transferring to the Buffaloes for the 2016-17 season.

Dec 7, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Derrick White (21) during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at the Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his lone season as a Buff, White averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He entered the 2017 NBA Draft and was selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs.

White just wrapped up his ninth season in the NBA. The past four and a half years have been with the Celtics. For his career, White has averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. He has made First team All-Defense one time, Second team All-Defense two times, and is a 2024 NBA Champion with the Celtics.

Derrick White Donates to Colorado

In addition to being named the president of basketball strategy, White and family also made a generous donation to Colorado athletics. Per Colorado’s official men’s basketball X account, Derrick White and his family invested $2 million in Colorado athletics.

This $2 million will go beyond just the basketball program, which as White stated, is part of the reason for taking this role. He mentioned in his introduction how he's been texting about non-basketball things within the athletic department such as the lacrosse team's game against Northwestern.

giving back to the Buffs 🤝



Derrick White & family are making a $2 million investment in CU Athletics



full story » https://t.co/4wog1WnB4l pic.twitter.com/ft889gYIMT — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 24, 2026

On the court, the Buffaloes have missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two season. Coach Tad Boyle will be returning to the sideline in Boulder for a 17th season, looking to snap that two-year skid of missing out on March Madness. Colorado will be going into year three as members in the Big 12 conference after their decade long absense being in the Pac-12 from 2011-2024.

The Big 12 is aruguably the best overall basketballl conference in the country and it's been difficult for the Buffs to find their footing in league play over the past two season. They went 3-17 in league play in 2024-25 and 7-13 in 2025-26. They have not sniffed the NCAA Tournament bubble due to these poor showings in conference play.

Will the Buffaloes get back to the big dance this season?

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