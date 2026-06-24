Former Buffaloes Star Derrick White Makes Major Colorado NIL Donation

On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced legendary guard Derrick White as their new president of basketball strategy on X. In addition to providing his mentorship and vision to the Buffs’ men’s basketball program, White is making a major financial contribution to its success.

According to the Associated Press, White and his family will be making a donation of $2 million to the program. This donation comes in addition to an additional $2 million increase in the program’s NIL fund, which was announced earlier in the offseason.

What Derrick White’s Donation Means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) receives a pass against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While White’s donation likely won’t play a role in 2026, the 2027 Buffaloes’ roster will see the benefits. Colorado was forced to use much of its increased NIL fund in restructuring its roster during the offseason following a mass exodus of its 2025 players.

If player retention looks anything similar following the coming season, the Buffaloes would’ve been in a bad situation without White’s donation. But now that Colorado has that major insurance policy, it can restructure the roster as much as necessary.

However, if known player developer Tad Boyle can form some continuity with this Buffaloes’ roster, the program can use the donation to build around it next season. While it is unlikely that CU contends in the Big 12 in 2026, the amount of youth on the roster can create stars in the making. Once Boyle and his staff understand who the roster should be built around for the future, they can use White’s donation to complete the puzzle in the transfer portal.

How the Colorado Buffaloes Used Their NIL in 2026

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes spent the majority of their NIL fund on their experienced additions in the transfer portal. While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding how much Colorado is paying any of its new additions, they added three experienced players to round out the roster.

While Charlotte transfer forward David Gomez still has a good deal to prove, North Dakota State and UNC Greensboro transfer forwards Noah Feddersen and Justin Neely are proven stars.

Neely led the Spartans in points, rebounds, assists and steals, with his rebounding average ranking second in the country. As for Feddersen, he helped the Bison to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and now brings his 6-10, 245-pound frame to the Buffs’ frontcourt.

The Buffaloes also likely used a good deal of the fund to retain star guard Barrington Hargress and rising star guard trio Jalin Holland, Ian Inman and Josiah Sanders.

How Derrick White’s Donation Can Develop the Colorado Buffaloes’ Future

Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The benefit of White now being a part of Colorado’s staff is that he can help ensure that his donation is used well. When constructing future rosters, White can assist the scouting department when adding players and then assist in their development upon their arrival in Boulder.

The next major recruiting goal for the Buffaloes will be finding a guard of the future to take over for Hargress, as 2026 will be his final season in Boulder. Now is the perfect time to do so, as they can pour White’s donation and his experience into finding and developing that player.

It won’t be long before the Buffaloes should see the benefits of their newest hire benefiting them on and off the court.

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