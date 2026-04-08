Colorado Basketball Coach Tad Boyle Reveals Reason for Optimism

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a very tumultuous college basketball season, which ended in the College Basketball Crown. After the conclusion of the season, the Buffaloes have lost several players to the transfer portal, but coach Tad Boyle gave an optimistic message looking ahead to the 2026 season.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) as seen during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Tad Boyle’s Positive Message

“I feel great about where we are. We have Barrington Hargress, who is a hell of a point guard, coming back. He is a great piece to build around. I feel extremely confident in Ian Inman, Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland. Those three freshmen coming back for their sophomore year. They’ll be some news coming out hopefully, on those three kids in the next couple days. So that’s really four guys to build around,” said Boyle on 92.5 FM-Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio.

"I feel as excited and as fired up about Colorado basketball as I ever have... Don't count the Buffs out."



- Tad Boyle, @CUBuffsMBB head coach, today with @NateKreckman and @Andy_Lindahl. pic.twitter.com/uDNqxB5W96 — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) April 8, 2026

With the 2026 season in mind, Boyle feels very confident that guards Ian Inman, Jalin Holland, and Josiah Sanders will return to Boulder next season and be key contributors in Colorado’s back court next to fellow guard Barrington Hargress.

Last season, Hargress was one of the Buffaloes better guards with his combination of playmaking and scoring ability as he averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. Hargress was also efficient all over the floor as he shot 53.2 percent from the field, 48.1 percent from three, and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Off the bench, Inman provided a boost in scoring when the Buffaloes needed it, which included a surge late in the season where he had three double-digit scoring outings. Inman’s best trait was his three-point shooting, where he shot 36.7 percent and averaged 4.1 points per game.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Jalin Holland (11) of the Colorado Buffaloes drives to the basket during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Holland was also a great contributor for Colorado as he recorded 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Holland was able to showcase his strengths as a downhill driver, and with more development, he could add a three-point shot to his game.

As one of the starters for the Buffaloes, Sanders had a solid freshman season with averages of 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Like Holland, Sanders excels as a threat driving downhill and is a solid force on the perimeter defensively, forcing opposing guards into tough shots and bad passes.

As far as the backcourt goes, Colorado does appear to have a bright future with Hargress, Inman, Holland, and Sanders. However, there is a clear need that coach Boyle must address before the end of the offseason.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) shoots over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Colorado Needs

“The first thing we have to do is we have to go find two quality big men at least to bring into this program and make us an NCAA Tournament team,” added Boyle.

Following the departures of forwards Sebastian Rancik, Bangot Dak, and Fawaz Ifaola, in addition to center Elijah Malone, the Buffaloes have a clear need in the front court. Throughout the season, it became clear that even with those players, Colorado was struggling to consistently form the glass and defend the rim.

Those struggles were a major reason the Buffaloes experienced inconsistent success in 2025 and caused them to miss the NCAA Tournament. Many teams, like Michigan and Arizona, have shown that the one aspect of the blueprint to have success deeper into March is to have a dominant frontcourt.

This approach could be something that Boyle tries to copy as he looks to find depth in the front court and make another run at the NCAA Tournament and rise in the Big 12 standings.

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There are a variety of ways that Colorado could address the front court, but most importantly, they have to focus on defense and rebounding on the interior. Boyle could also look to find some scoring frontcourt players once he fills those necessary needs.

This offseason will be very important for Boyle to add depth in the frontcourt and replace the scoring the Buffaloes lost with the departure of guard Isaiah Johnson to the transfer portal. The players Colorado adds all across the roster will play a major role in the ceiling for the Buffaloes and how the 2026 season ultimately shakes out.