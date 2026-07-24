Colorado Coach Tad Boyle Evaluates Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Seniors

The success of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026 will largely be determined by the performances of their senior transfers. Forwards Noah Feddersen and Justin Neely arrived in Boulder this offseason from the North Dakota State Bison and UNC Greensboro Spartans, respectively.

As summer workouts have gotten underway, they’ve begun to slot into their roles on the team. In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Liam Howard, coach Tad Boyle evaluated their arrivals thus far and added some needed context to their respective preparations for the 2026 campaign.

The roles Tad Boyle wants Noah Feddersen and Justin Neely to fill

Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the pair are still trying to adjust to their new scenery, Boyle has high expectations of them as fifth-year players. He hopes that they’ll take on leadership roles among a team that is relatively young overall.

“Guys like Noah and Justin are fifth-year players now; they know the college game,” Boyle said. “They know what needs to be done…and I really want them to take on that leadership role, along with Barrington [Hargress], as our three fifth-year seniors…We need the transfers that we brought in. We’re counting on them for significant contributions this year.”

Their contributions in the stat sheet will be a driving factor in whether or not the Buffaloes have a successful season, but their abilities to lead their teammates will be just as crucial.

Tad Boyle’s early evaluation of Noah Feddersen

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feddersen has emerged as an early leader on account of the unique experience he garnered while with the Bison. He played in the 2026 March Madness tournament and is the only player currently on Colorado’s roster to have done so. His teammates have shared a mindset with him of making it back to that stage. But while that experience is something Boyle took note of when recruiting Feddersen in the portal, it wasn’t the determining factor.

“You try to get the best player you can get. Guys that fit our culture, fit our value system, and Noah certainly is one of those guys,” Boyle said. “You’d like to get guys as experienced as you can. The fact that he has that experience at a very successful program helpful, but it wasn’t something that was a nonstarter in terms of recruiting.”

Tad Boyle’s early evaluation of Justin Neely

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As for Neely, he hasn’t made such a postseason run in his career. He’s found excellent individual success with both the Spartans and the Albany Great Danes, but his teams have struggled on average. To be a part of a winning program, you need winning habits. While Neely has had what it takes to succeed at the mid-major level, Boyle is hoping that he’ll gain an understanding of what those habits must look like in the Big 12.

“He’s a competitive guy,” Boyle said. “We’ve seen it in our workouts this summer. I think he’s just got to build his habits. He’s been able to get by and be successful as a college basketball player, at a lower level, because of his talent and competitiveness…You can’t rely on your talent in the Big 12. You’ve got to rely on your habits, your work ethic and the little things…He’s learning how to do that here at a higher level, and we’re trying to push him.”

Neely has emerged as a leader for several of his younger teammates already, showing that he’s quickly picking up on those habits. If he can adjust quickly, he too has a successful season lying in wait in 2026.

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