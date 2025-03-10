Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team ended the 2024-2025 regular season 12-19, 3-17 in Big 12 conference play. Despite ending last in the conference, the Colorado Buffaloes are headed to the Big 12 tournament. The Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the first round on Tuesday, March 11.
How to Watch:
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on March 11 at 1 p.m. MT. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game broadcast is on ESPN+.
Colorado vs. TCU preview:
The Colorado Buffaloes are the No. 16 seed in the 2025 Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Despite only three conference wins, Colorado closed the regular season with a win against TCU, 76-56. The Buffs are 3-3 all time against the Horned Frogs, 1-1 this season. The two teams will get a rematch to open the Big 12 tournament.
In the win against TCU, Colorado was led by guard Julian Hammond III, who scored 19 points with seven assists. Forward Trevor Baskin scored eight points but led the team with 16 rebounds. On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes only let two TCU players reach double-digit points, forward Trazarien White with 21 and guard Noah Reynolds with 12.
After the game, Colorado coach Tad Boyle spoke about how well his team played.
“Trevor gets 16 rebounds. Julian played extremely well, Boyle said. "Andre was, you know, his defensive presence that he’s been for us all year and did a great job there.”
Boyle also took the time to acknowledge that while it may not have been the top season for Colorado, he is proud that the team never gave up.
“I feel blessed to coach young men that have the character that they have. And losing does not build character. I think it reveals it. This team could have sacked their bats and gone home, you know, a month ago, and they could have quit,” Boyle said.
The Buffaloes are averaging 70.1 points per game this season, led by Hammond, who is averaging 12.6 points per game. Hammond also leads the team, averaging 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals. Baskin leads, averaging 4.9 rebounds, and forward Bangot Dak leads, averaging 1.4 blocks.
The TCU Horned Frogs are 16-15, 9-11 in Big 12 conference play. The Horned Frogs enter the Big 12 tournament as the No. 9 seed.
TCU is averaging 66.3 points per game this season, led by Reynolds, who is averaging 12.3 points per game. Center Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the team in many ways, averaging 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks. Guard Vesean Allette leads the team, averaging 1.4 steals. TCU has had some big wins this season, including a 69-66 win against Texas Tech.
This is Colorado’s first time playing in the Big 12 Tournament, and it is a make-or-break game. Given the team's record in the season, if the Buffaloes lose against TCU, it will be the end of the season for Colorado.
Colorado vs. TCU prediction:
The Colorado Buffaloes will fall short against the TCU Horned Frogs, losing the game, 73-67.
If Colorado defeats TCU, the Buffaloes will move on to the second round of the Tournament. They would face the No. 8 seed, West Virginia Mountaineers, on March 12 at 1 p.m. MT.