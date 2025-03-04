Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addresses a report from the NFL Combine that his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was "arrogant" and "brash" in interviews with NFL teams. Sanders has top-30 visits lined up with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Arguably the biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft is: Which NFL team will draft former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders decided not to work out at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis but did speak to the media and met with the teams in formal interviews. A recent report from NFL insider Josina Anderson about Sanders' "brash" and "arrogant" behavior towards a team that has a top-7 pick in the draft has gone viral.

Shedeur's dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, responded to the report in a simple way. 'Coach Prime' shared a video on Twitter/X about the report.

"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant," said NFL analyst Mark Schlereth on FS1. "You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do."

"He's incredibly accurate," Schlereth continued. "He really understands not only offensive football, but he understands what you're doing as a defense. So he'll pick you apart that way. He processes quickly. Like, all those things to me are big-time attributes."

Coach Prime's wrote "repost" on the video, making his feelings clearly in line with Schlereth's sentiment. Schlereth continued to compare Sanders to possibly the biggest 2024 NFL Draft steal, quarterback Bo Nix. The former Oregon Duck Nix was drafted No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos, earned the starting role and led the franchise back to the NFL Playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

"I just remember last year at this time, Bo Nix falling. People saying, 'hey, Bo Nix is going to be a second rounder.' And Bo Nix is not. By the way, that guy was one of the best quarterbacks in this rookie class last year," Schlereth continued. "So I don't worry about what the evaluators say about Shedeur Sanders. I think the guy is a big-time player."

In his media interviews at the NFL Combine, Sanders attitude was confident yet polite and kind.

“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said at the combine with a smile. "You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

Sanders is the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. The Sanders family took the college football world by storm in 2023 when Deion Sanders was hired by Colorado football. The flash of "Prime Time" and ever-present media attention, has prepared Shedeur Sanders for the bright lights of the NFL.

“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said at the combine.  "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”

Sanders will compete at Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder, which is sure to be must-see TV.

According to a video on his older brother Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel, Sanders' first two top-30 visits with NFL teams will be with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The Browns have the second pick and the Giants have the third overall pick. NFL teams can meet with up to 30 NFL Draft prospects for interviews and a physical ahead of the the draft.

In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  

