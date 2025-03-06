Travis Kelce's Bold Statement On Which Position Colorado's Travis Hunter Should Play In NFL
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter is one of the most notable prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for his performance during the 2024 season and has proven to be stellar on both sides of the ball.
There is debate on which position he should play when he enters the NFL. No matter what position Hunter plays in the NFL, he is expected to be a top draft pick. There is no question that he has been exceptional in both positions throughout his college career.
At the 2025 NFL Combine, Hunter was listed as a defensive back but made sure it was known he did not want to be limited to just one position. Though many believe Hunter should pick one position to focus on, the Heisman winner believes he can do it all.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said at the 2025 NFL Combine. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
With the workload in college, Hunter had a stellar career. In 2024, Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. As a defender, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
While Hunter has proven he can play both positions at a high rate, the NFL will be different. Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce spoke on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce about where Hunter should play.
Kelce does believe that it is possible for Hunter to play on both sides of the ball, but it will not be easy.
“It’s 100 percent possible,” Kelce said. “He’s gonna have to prove that he can do it. Nobody has ever played every single play on both sides. When Deion (Sanders) did it, he was in, like, nickel. He was in certain packages, I believe.”
The biggest concern for playing both sides of the ball is that Hunter will become exhausted too quickly.
“In the NFL, they’ll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted. They really have to weigh that into their play-calling, both offensively and defensively,” Kelce said.
“Defense, you can’t just go man and expect Travis to just run all around the field with a guy like Tyreek Hill. As an offensive coordinator, I’m sending him on a go every play, and eventually, if you’re playing offense and defense, the wheels are going to get at least a little bit worn out,” Kelce continued.
Kelce strongly believes that Hunter can and should play for both sides of the ball, just with limitations. The star tight end’s solution for how Hunter should be used is to prioritize him on the defense but let him get on the field with the offense for certain plays.
“I think he’s proven that he needs to play on both sides of the ball,” Kelce said. “I think it’s easier for him to be on the field all the time as a defensive player. And then, offensively, coming in on certain plays.”
With the amount of playing time Hunter will see on offense and defense, the best way to go about it is to not put him on the field for unnecessary plays. Kelce explained that plays that teams know they will run the ball are where it would not benefit Hunter to be out on the field.
“I think that is so much easier,” Kelce said. “What’s the point in certain run downs, where you know it’s run, to have him on the field going in there scooping out a safety. Could he do it? Yeah. Could I get another guy to do that? Probably.”
Despite Kelce’s views on the exhaustion that will come, he reiterated that if any player can play wide receiver and cornerback, it is Hunter. Kelce believes the team has to do what is right to keep him from exerting himself too much on the field each week.
“I was blown away by what he could do in college, in terms of playing every single down,” Kelce reiterated. “I think it’s smarter to scheme it up to where you know you’re not putting him in a vulnerable position to get tired out faster.”
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on April 25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The position Hunter plays may depend on which team selects him, but it will not be surprising if he is seen on both sides of the ball throughout the season.