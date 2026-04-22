Colorado Hosts Elite Rebounding Forward on Transfer Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted the nation’s second-leading rebounder on a transfer portal visit on Tuesday.

Former UNC Greensboro forward Justin Neely is now on the Buffaloes’ portal radar as they continue to rebuild a diminished frontcourt.

Transfer Forward Justin Neely’s career

Dec 10, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball past Syracuse Orange center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Neely began his career as a three-star high school recruit, graduating from West Oaks Academy as the valedictorian. He committed to the UAlbany Great Danes over the likes of the Washington State Cougars, VCU Rams, UTSA Roadrunners and Temple Owls.

In his first season with the Great Danes, Neely burst onto the scene. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. While he was never a part of the starting lineup, he appeared in 29 games as a freshman. Due to this performance, he was named the America East Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately, Neely battled injuries during his 2022 and 2023 seasons, playing a combined eight games during that span.

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) shoots the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Drew Fielder (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He returned in 2024, playing in 30 games for the Great Danes and starting 10. He averaged 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists en route to the America East Sixth Man of the Year award. He re-established what his production can look like when he’s fully healthy. In an effort to secure a starting role, he entered the transfer portal.

Neely committed to UNC Greensboro and carved out the star role he was looking for. He led the Spartans in nearly every statistical category, including points (17.9), rebounds (11.5), assists (2.4) and steals (0.9). His rebound average was the second-highest in the country, only trailing Washington forward Hannes Steinbach by 0.3.

The forward entered the portal for his final season of eligibility, and his knack for grabbing boards at just 6-6 has made him an intriguing prospect. The Buffaloes are his only confirmed visit so far, and if they can secure his talents, he’d go a long way in securing their frontcourt.

What Adding Justin Neely Would Mean for Colorado

Nov 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Albany Great Danes forward Justin Neely (33) takes a shot over Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Colorado has lost all but one player from its frontcourt to the transfer portal. The only returning player is walk-on forward Nick Randall, who has only played a combined three minutes in his career with the Buffaloes.

Neely would bring experience, scoring, and, most importantly, rebounding to the now-depleted Buffs squad.

Colorado’s top five rebounders from the 2025 season have all entered the transfer portal. All of its returning players averaged less than three rebounds per game during last season’s campaign. In a Big 12 conference full of dominant, tall bigs, a lack of rebounding could cost the Buffaloes a lot of games.

While Neely’s numbers might take a slight dip due to the higher level of competition, he will be a net positive for the Buffaloes no matter what. Even if he serves as a depth piece, which is unlikely due to his consistent production, his veteran presence would be crucial on a roster lined with youth top to bottom.

If the Buffaloes can land a commitment from Neely, they will be left with just five roster slots to fill as the transfer portal enters its later stages.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.