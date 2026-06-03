Colorado Basketball Hosts Promising Center Recruit on Official Visit

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes have had a rollercoaster of an offseason. Following the mass exodus of much of the 2025 roster in the transfer portal, the coaching staff has been desperately trying to track down players for the 2026 season.

The Buffs made another attempt to remedy their thin roster, though, as they hosted three-star center Eric Jacobsen on an official visit on Monday, per Rivals' Jamie Shaw.

How Eric Jacobsen would help the Colorado Buffaloes roster

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are left with no true centers currently, although it is expected that they will shift former North Dakota State Bisons forward Noah Feddersen to the five. However, the addition of Jacobsen would still do wonders for Colorado’s depth.

Jacobsen is a capable scorer and rebounder, which is something the Buffaloes lacked at the center position in 2025. Even when their roster was at full strength, they struggled to find production from their true centers at all. The two on Colorado’s 2025 roster were Elijah Malone and Leo Van Elswyk. Malone battled inconsistency and wasn’t reliable enough to remain in the starting lineup for the entirety of the season. As for Van Elswyk, he never saw game action.

The Buffaloes will have time to develop Jacobsen, and he could solve several of the frontcourt problems that they’ve had over the last two seasons.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ competition for Eric Jacobsen

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Eric Olen looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are the only High-Major program in competition for Jacobsen, which will work heavily in their favor.

Per Rivals, Jacobsen has also received offers from the New Mexico Lobos, the UAB Blazers, the New Hampshire Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats. The Lobos are likely to be the Buffaloes’ main competition, though.

Rivals also reports that Jacobsen is set to take a visit to Albuquerque on Wednesday. Despite the Buffaloes’ Big 12 membership, the Lobos have actually seen more recent success. Since 2023, the Lobos have appeared in two NCAA Tournaments and won their conference once. On the other hand, Colorado has appeared in one NCAA Tournament in that time and hasn’t won a conference championship since 2012.

The Buffaloes will need to rely heavily on their High-Major standing and newly increased NIL budget to reel Jacobsen away from New Mexico.

Eric Jacobsen recruiting profile

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jacobsen had an unconventional high school basketball journey that has him well-prepared for any adversity he may face with the Buffaloes. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but played his high school basketball in two different states.

He began in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the La Cueva High School Bears. As of February 22, 2024, Prep Hoops New Mexico analyst Will Armishaw recorded Jacobsen as averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and making 73 percent of his shots from the charity stripe with the Bears. He then transferred across the country to the Brewster Academy Preparatory School Bobcats, where he spent his junior and senior seasons.

Jacobsen has received excellent development from a young age, as he comes from a basketball family. His brother, Daniel, is a 7-4, 250-pound forward for the Purdue Boilermakers, fresh off an appearance with them in the Elite Eight.

Now, his background has come full circle in his recruiting process. He has one representative from his hometown as well as both states he played his high school ball in, battling for his commitment. For the Buffs’ sake, they hope that they can emerge from the crowd following Monday’s visit.

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