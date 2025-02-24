Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
Kansas will look to build on its recent momentum when it travels to Boulder to face Colorado in a Big 12 matchup.
The 25th-ranked Jayhawks are sporting an 18-9 record (9-7 Big 12), just secured a dominant win over Oklahoma State at home. However, road struggles have plagued them this season, as they hold a 3-7 record in true road games, including back-to-back losses at Utah and BYU. Now, they must prove they can win in a tough environment against a Colorado team that is coming off an impressive upset over Baylor.
The Buffaloes (11-16, 2-14 Big 12) have endured a challenging season, but they have shown signs of life recently, winning two of their last three games. Their victory over Baylor snapped a six-game home losing streak and reinforced their ability to compete when firing on all cylinders.
Colorado (11-16) vs. Kansas (18-9)
Monday, February 24
Tip-Off: 11:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN
Stream: ESPN+
Julian Hammond III, Colorado’s leader in scoring (12.9 PPG) and assists (3.1 APG), has been a bright spot, especially at the free throw line, where he leads the Big 12 in conference play at 88.5 percent. Andrej Jakimovski, a veteran presence, has been heating up, averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last three contests.
Kansas relies on the dominant presence of Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Zeke Mayo has provided a consistent perimeter threat, while Dajuan Harris Jr. orchestrates the offense with 5.7 assists per game. Bill Self's squad knows it must play better than it did in its previous meeting against Colorado to avoid a letdown.
With both teams looking to establish consistency before the NCAA Tournament, Kansas will need to overcome its road woes, while Colorado aims to pull off another upset in front of a fired-up home crowd.