Colorado Receives Unfamiliar TV Channel, Kickoff Time For West Virginia Game
The Colorado Buffaloes' Nov. 8 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers will mark a first in the coach Deion Sanders era.
For the first time since "Coach Prime" was hired nearly three years ago, the Buffs will be televised on TNT when they visit Morgantown on Nov. 8. The 10 a.m. MT (noon ET) kickoff is also set to be simulcast on truTV and HBO Max, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.
This coming Saturday (Nov. 1), Colorado will host the Arizona Wildcats on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. MT. However, if the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers doesn't go to a seventh game, Colorado-Arizona will move to Fox.
Colorado At West Virginia Kickoff Time, Television Channel
With a combined record of 5-11 (1-9 Big 12), it's no surprise that Colorado and West Virginia's late-season meeting will be televised on a smaller network compared to the Buffs' typical homes of either ESPN or Fox. "Coach Prime" still generates a draw, but larger TV networks are understandably opting for games between stronger teams.
The Buffs fell to 3-5 (1-4 Big 12) after falling to the Utah Utes on Saturday night, 53-7.
"We ain't thinking about no bowl right now, we're thinking about this moment," Sanders said after the loss. "Let's grade this moment, let's figure out why this happened, and let's make sure with precaution that it doesn't happen again, but let's identify why. Let's identify the why first. What about this play, why? Who was that? What about that play? Why? Why can't we get the ball off?"
West Virginia, led by first-year (second stint) coach Rich Rodriguez, fell to 2-6 (1-5 Big 12) after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.
Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
*All times Mountain
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (L, 24-21)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (L, 35-21)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (W, 24-17)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (L, 53-7)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (5 p.m., FS1 or Fox)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (10 a.m., TNT)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)
Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 11 Kickoff Times, TV Picks
Kickoff times and television selections were also announced for three other Big 12 football games for Week 9 (Saturday, Nov. 8):
- BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers (10 a.m. MT, ABC or ESPN)
- Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs (1:30 p.m. MT, Fox)
- Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats (1:30 p.m. MT, ESPN2)
As previously announced, the Houston Cougars and UCF Knights will kick off at 6 p.m. MT (FS1) on Friday, Nov. 7.