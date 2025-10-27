Buffs Beat

Colorado Receives Unfamiliar TV Channel, Kickoff Time For West Virginia Game

For the first time in the coach Deion Sanders era, the Colorado Buffaloes will be televised on TNT when they challenge the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8. Recent losses have seemingly knocked the Buffs off of larger television networks.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'lon Miller warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'lon Miller warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' Nov. 8 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers will mark a first in the coach Deion Sanders era.

For the first time since "Coach Prime" was hired nearly three years ago, the Buffs will be televised on TNT when they visit Morgantown on Nov. 8. The 10 a.m. MT (noon ET) kickoff is also set to be simulcast on truTV and HBO Max, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

This coming Saturday (Nov. 1), Colorado will host the Arizona Wildcats on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. MT. However, if the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers doesn't go to a seventh game, Colorado-Arizona will move to Fox.

Colorado At West Virginia Kickoff Time, Television Channel

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Grayson Barnes (80) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

With a combined record of 5-11 (1-9 Big 12), it's no surprise that Colorado and West Virginia's late-season meeting will be televised on a smaller network compared to the Buffs' typical homes of either ESPN or Fox. "Coach Prime" still generates a draw, but larger TV networks are understandably opting for games between stronger teams.

The Buffs fell to 3-5 (1-4 Big 12) after falling to the Utah Utes on Saturday night, 53-7.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) breaks a tackle by Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (24) and linebacker Kana'I Lopes (33) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"We ain't thinking about no bowl right now, we're thinking about this moment," Sanders said after the loss. "Let's grade this moment, let's figure out why this happened, and let's make sure with precaution that it doesn't happen again, but let's identify why. Let's identify the why first. What about this play, why? Who was that? What about that play? Why? Why can't we get the ball off?"

West Virginia, led by first-year (second stint) coach Rich Rodriguez, fell to 2-6 (1-5 Big 12) after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) reacts to a sack against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

*All times Mountain

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (L, 24-21)

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (L, 35-21)

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (W, 24-17)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (L, 53-7)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (5 p.m., FS1 or Fox)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (10 a.m., TNT)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 11 Kickoff Times, TV Picks

BYU Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) intercepts the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kickoff times and television selections were also announced for three other Big 12 football games for Week 9 (Saturday, Nov. 8):

  • BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers (10 a.m. MT, ABC or ESPN)
  • Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs (1:30 p.m. MT, Fox)
  • Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Wildcats (1:30 p.m. MT, ESPN2)

As previously announced, the Houston Cougars and UCF Knights will kick off at 6 p.m. MT (FS1) on Friday, Nov. 7.

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

