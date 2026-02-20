KJ Simpson’s Homecoming Shines a Spotlight on Colorado’s NBA Pipeline

The Colorado Buffaloes have not had the season that many expected, but the program is still making waves in the national scene. Although the program has not done much in the NBA, one former Buffalo is still trying to find his place.

The player is guard KJ Simpson, who is still trying to make his mark in the NBA. After a brief stint with the Charlotte Hornets didn’t pan out, Simpson signed a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets, bringing him back home to Colorado.

It’s early, and the road hasn’t been easy, but the move could be exactly what he needs. Simpson was a three-year starter who broke out in his final college season, which helped him land in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kj Simpson (25) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now he joins a Nuggets organization known for developing young guards alongside multi-time MVP center Nikola Jokić. That environment could give Simpson the opportunity he needs to settle in and grow into a steady role in the NBA.

If Simpson makes the most of the opportunity, the former Buffalo could become the program’s next NBA success story. Sometimes, all a young player needs is the right fit and a familiar place to start building momentum again.

What KJ Simpson’s Break Means for Colorado’s Push to Produce NBA Talent

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle looks on during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado hasn’t had much success producing NBA talent lately, so any good news matters. Even with Simpson getting another shot with a new team, the program could use a real win when it comes to developing former players.

In recent years, the only Buffaloes to truly make an impact in the league have been Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (2017) and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (2014). The Buffaloes have had seven players drafted since then, but the overall results haven’t matched expectations.

That’s why Simpson’s latest opportunity is so intriguing. The Nuggets have built a reputation for developing players on two-way deals, giving him a clear path to follow as he tries to stick in the league.

Spencer Jones is one of those players, with his two-way contract recently converted into a standard NBA deal.

If Simpson can turn this chance into a steady role, it would give Colorado proof that it can still produce NBA contributors. Sometimes it only takes one success story to start changing the narrative around a program’s development pipeline.

How Much Impact Can KJ Simpson Have With The Nuggets?

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up the court during the second half of play against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

The odds of Simpson making an impact for the Nuggets are very low, but being around the respected coaching staff and development system might do him some good. Simpson was thrown into the rotation too early for the Hornets.

Simpson has been with the team for two years now, and he has yet to make an impact or show any signs of improvement.

He is averaging a paltry 7.3 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds, while shooting a poor 34.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three. These numbers are a huge concern as to whether he will be able to get playing time and make a contribution this season.

There is not much hope for a change, but if any team can help Simpson develop, it is the Nuggets.